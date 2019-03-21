﻿
Feature / Travel

Welcoming the New Year with Japanese friends in Xuhui

﻿ Zhou Weiran
﻿ Yu Wenhao
Zhou Weiran Yu Wenhao Chen Cheng Wang Wenyan
  17:26 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0
In this episode of Homie Hunt, we head to the West Bund and Longhua Temple in Xuhui, Shanghai, to unlock the perfect way to welcome the New Year with Japanese vlogger, Yueyue-kun.
﻿ Zhou Weiran
﻿ Yu Wenhao
Zhou Weiran Yu Wenhao Chen Cheng Wang Wenyan
  17:26 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0

Ring the bell, eat noodles, and pray for good luck—the New Year traditions in China and Japan are so similar!

In this episode of Homie Hunt, we head to the West Bund and Longhua Temple in Xuhui, Shanghai, to unlock the perfect way to welcome the New Year with Japanese vlogger, Yueyue-kun.

Shot by Yu Wenhao, Chen Cheng. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Reported by Zhou Weiran, Wang Wenyan. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Xuhui
Longhua Temple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     