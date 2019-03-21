Welcoming the New Year with Japanese friends in Xuhui
17:26 UTC+8, 2025-01-10 0
In this episode of Homie Hunt, we head to the West Bund and Longhua Temple in Xuhui, Shanghai, to unlock the perfect way to welcome the New Year with Japanese vlogger, Yueyue-kun.
Ring the bell, eat noodles, and pray for good luck—the New Year traditions in China and Japan are so similar!
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
