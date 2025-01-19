Where do Thai tourists love to visit in Shanghai?
Recently, the visa-free policy has led to a growing number of Thai tourists visiting Shanghai. We talked to some to find out what makes the city appealing to them.
Recently, China has implemented visa-free access for Thai citizens, leading to a growing number of Thai tourists visiting Shanghai. So, where do they like to go the most, and what do they like about Shanghai? Let's check it out!
