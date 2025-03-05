What are the must-visit temples for Thais in Shanghai?
In this video, follow two Thai hosts as they visit their favorite three temples in Shanghai –Jing'an Temple, Jade Buddha Temple, and Longhua Temple.
What are the must-visit temples for Thais in Shanghai? What are the differences between Chinese and Thai Buddhist customs? In this video, follow two Thai hosts as they visit their favorite three temples in Shanghai – Jing'an Temple, Jade Buddha Temple, and Longhua Temple. Let's see what surprises and highlights await!
