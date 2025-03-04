Feature / Travel

Enjoy spring with a Huazhao Festival-themed cruise on West Lake

The West Lake Scenic Area committee has launched the Huazhao Festival-themed cruise that combines the traditional Huazhao Festival with the Women's Day until March 28.
Hangzhou, which became the capital of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), celebrated the traditional Huazhao Festival with flower-themed festivities. The festival, held on the 12th day of the second lunar month, marks the birthday of the flower goddess.

In the past, families would go on outings to see the flowers on the most colorful day of the year. This year, the West Lake Scenic Area committee has launched the Huazhao Festival-themed cruise to commemorate the flowering of spring.

Running until March 28, the cruise combines the traditional Huazhao Festival with the Women's Day, offering a poetic escape where history and spring blooms converge.

The lake cruise, inspired by the grace of Song Dynasty women, utilizes the antique-style Baoshifang Boat and incorporates traditional cultural events, transforming sightseeing into a multisensory feast of history, art and interactive delights.

The boat departs from No.2 Park Pier.

Traditional performances and tea ceremonies will take place on the cruise, ensuring passengers have an enjoyable experience.

A scene featuring guzheng (pluched zither) music and flower arrangements is set up on the cruise.

The teaware and brushes used in the tea ceremony reflect the elegance of Song Dynasty culture.

Passengers can enjoy authentic Song Dynasty décor, including a classical tearoom, calligraphy, tea ceremonies, and floral arrangements, all conveying the sophisticated ambiance of a bygone era. Traditional performances like classical dance and folk music will be featured, while participatory activities such as touhu (an ancient arrow-throwing game) and Song-style pastries will enrich the experience.

The cruise also offers a Huazhao package to women dressed in full hanfu (traditional attire), including hairpieces and cosmetics, with dual-passenger tickets reduced from 180 yuan (US$24.7) to 90 yuan. Passengers could also experience hanfu styling on the boat, with fares discounted from 298 to 168 yuan per person.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
