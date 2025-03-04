Enjoy spring with a Huazhao Festival-themed cruise on West Lake

Hangzhou, which became the capital of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), celebrated the traditional Huazhao Festival with flower-themed festivities. The festival, held on the 12th day of the second lunar month, marks the birthday of the flower goddess.

In the past, families would go on outings to see the flowers on the most colorful day of the year. This year, the West Lake Scenic Area committee has launched the Huazhao Festival-themed cruise to commemorate the flowering of spring.

Running until March 28, the cruise combines the traditional Huazhao Festival with the Women's Day, offering a poetic escape where history and spring blooms converge.

The lake cruise, inspired by the grace of Song Dynasty women, utilizes the antique-style Baoshifang Boat and incorporates traditional cultural events, transforming sightseeing into a multisensory feast of history, art and interactive delights.

The boat departs from No.2 Park Pier.