In Taiziwan park, tulips dance in vibrant hues

With winter behind us and spring on its way, it is the right time to appreciate Hangzhou Taiziwan Park's famous tulips, as well as cherry blossoms, yulan magnolias, daffodils, hyacinths, orchids, and other exquisite flora.

The park hosts a tulip exhibition every spring. This year's blossoms are expected to remain until April 13, turning the city's best-known park into a beautiful tapestry of colors.

Currently, about 20 percent of tulips are unfurling their petals throughout prominent locations such as the Hand-in-Hand Statue, Yingbin Pavilion, Fanghuai Pavilion and Xiaoyao Slope, signaling the coming of spring in the city.

This year's event combines the park's distinctive scenery with basic yet eye-catching floral arrangements. Over 400,000 bulbs and seedlings, including tulips, daffodils, delphiniums and snapdragons, now cover 8,000 square meters, embodying a vision of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

The park's main attraction, Xiaoyao Slope, is illuminated with a heavenly theme "Starry Rhythms: West Lake at Night." Cascading tulips, like Purple Curie and Sannada Blue, evoke the serenity of moonlit water and the swirling patterns of a galaxy in motion.

Yulu Pond mirrors the night sky with seven floating tulip islands constructed in the shape of the Big Dipper constellation.

To ensure a positive experience, the local department has resumed its reservation system, breaking daily visits into five two-hour blocks from 8am to 5pm.

Visitors can make reservations using the WeChat platforms of Hangzhou West Lake Scenic Area and Phoenix Hill Office. Each user can reserve up to three people.