Feature / Travel

In Taiziwan park, tulips dance in vibrant hues

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  12:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0
Hangzhou's Taiziwan Park will feature the annual tulip exhibition till April 13, transforming the city's most renowned park into a vibrant tapestry of colors.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  12:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0
In Taiziwan park, tulips dance in vibrant hues
Ti Gong

Tulips are cherished in spring for their vibrant colors and elegant blooms.

With winter behind us and spring on its way, it is the right time to appreciate Hangzhou Taiziwan Park's famous tulips, as well as cherry blossoms, yulan magnolias, daffodils, hyacinths, orchids, and other exquisite flora.

The park hosts a tulip exhibition every spring. This year's blossoms are expected to remain until April 13, turning the city's best-known park into a beautiful tapestry of colors.

Currently, about 20 percent of tulips are unfurling their petals throughout prominent locations such as the Hand-in-Hand Statue, Yingbin Pavilion, Fanghuai Pavilion and Xiaoyao Slope, signaling the coming of spring in the city.

This year's event combines the park's distinctive scenery with basic yet eye-catching floral arrangements. Over 400,000 bulbs and seedlings, including tulips, daffodils, delphiniums and snapdragons, now cover 8,000 square meters, embodying a vision of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

The park's main attraction, Xiaoyao Slope, is illuminated with a heavenly theme "Starry Rhythms: West Lake at Night." Cascading tulips, like Purple Curie and Sannada Blue, evoke the serenity of moonlit water and the swirling patterns of a galaxy in motion.

Yulu Pond mirrors the night sky with seven floating tulip islands constructed in the shape of the Big Dipper constellation.

To ensure a positive experience, the local department has resumed its reservation system, breaking daily visits into five two-hour blocks from 8am to 5pm.

Visitors can make reservations using the WeChat platforms of Hangzhou West Lake Scenic Area and Phoenix Hill Office. Each user can reserve up to three people.

In Taiziwan park, tulips dance in vibrant hues
Ti Gong

The annual tulip exhibition at Hangzhou Taiziwan Park runs until April 13.

Park Entry Points:

- North Gate: Main entrance (entry only; parking area closed)

- West Gate: Mixed entry/exit (parking area closed on weekends and national holidays)

- Middle Gate & East Gate: Exit only

In Taiziwan park, tulips dance in vibrant hues
Ti Gong

Hangzhou Taiziwan Park is a scenic park known for its seasonal flower displays, especially during the cherry blossom and tulip seasons.

Public Transport:

- Water Shuttles: Two routes – Qianwang Temple Dock to Huagang Dock and Hangfan Dock to Huagang Dock,

8am-5pm. The fare is 15 yuan (US$2) per person

- Bus 4, 194, 197, and 318 connect key subway stations (like Longxiangqiao and Huanglong Sports Center)



Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Hangzhou
West Lake
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     