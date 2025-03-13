Feature / Travel

Legoland tests rides as Shanghai resort prepares for summer opening

The much-awaited Legoland Shanghai Resort in Jinshan District – set to open this summer – has started test runs for 12 rides out of 24, with 80 percent of installations completed.
Ti Gong

An artist's rendering of Legoland Shanghai Resort.

Ti Gong

Lego Monkie Kid is now in place.

The Legoland Shanghai Resort in suburban Jinshan District – set for a grand opening this summer – has started test runs for 12 rides out of 24, with 80 percent of ride installations completed, the resort's operator announced on Thursday.

Among them, tests have been launched for the Dragon Coaster, the classic Legoland ride.

The Dragon's Apprentice Coaster, designed especially for young thrill-seekers, is also undergoing test runs, while the 60-meter-tall Legoland Lookout Tower is in place with testing under way. It will take visitors on a breathtaking journey to enjoy the resort's spectacular panorama.

DADA, the world's biggest giant Lego minifigure which weighs 136 tons and stands 26 meters tall, has been installed, and as a first for all Legoland parks, the Big Lego Coaster and Lego Monkie Kid Flower Fruit Mountain Adventure are now in the ride commissioning stage.

Ti Gong

Testing has started for the Big Lego Coaster ride.

Moreover, 85 percent of building facades of the park have been completed, featuring an ingenious application of over 40,000 square meters of enlarged Lego bricks to decorate the facades of several park buildings.

Among them, the facades of Legoland Hotel and Legoland Creative World are decorated with Lego bricks enlarged up to 450 times and 750 times, respectively, to create an immersive Lego-themed world for guests. Legoland Hotel facade decoration and interior installation work is now in the final stage, before moving into indoor decoration.

Meanwhile, more than 3,100 trees of over 200 species will be planted in the park. So far, about 50 percent of the trees have already taken root.

Ti Gong

Dragon Coaster ride testing image

Legoland Shanghai Resort accommodates 2,889 Lego models made with over 85 million Lego bricks. About 97 percent of them have been delivered and are being assembled on-site.

As a destination targeting families with children aged 2 to 12, the resort located in Fengjing Town will include eight Lego-themed zones and a Lego-themed hotel, as well as over 75 interactive rides, shows, and attractions, and thousands of Lego models crafted with more than 85 million Lego bricks.

The resort's unique boat experience will capture the essence of traditional Jiangnan (the region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertowns in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Legoland Shanghai Resort is adjacent to the Jinshan North High-Speed Railway Station, and the high-speed railway can reach Shanghai Hongqiao Hub in 18 minutes.

Shanghai
Yangtze River
Jinshan
Hongqiao
