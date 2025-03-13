Legoland tests rides as Shanghai resort prepares for summer opening

The Legoland Shanghai Resort in suburban Jinshan District – set for a grand opening this summer – has started test runs for 12 rides out of 24, with 80 percent of ride installations completed, the resort's operator announced on Thursday.

Among them, tests have been launched for the Dragon Coaster, the classic Legoland ride.

The Dragon's Apprentice Coaster, designed especially for young thrill-seekers, is also undergoing test runs, while the 60-meter-tall Legoland Lookout Tower is in place with testing under way. It will take visitors on a breathtaking journey to enjoy the resort's spectacular panorama.

DADA, the world's biggest giant Lego minifigure which weighs 136 tons and stands 26 meters tall, has been installed, and as a first for all Legoland parks, the Big Lego Coaster and Lego Monkie Kid Flower Fruit Mountain Adventure are now in the ride commissioning stage.