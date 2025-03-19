﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Travel

French girls hunt countrymen in Shanghai alleys

﻿ Zhou Weiran
﻿ Yu Wenhao
﻿ Gao Ceng
Zhou Weiran Yu Wenhao Gao Ceng Chen Shasha Zhang Yingying
  14:44 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0
Join Clarisse, a French girl in Shanghai, and her Parisian bestie Ameilie as they explore the city's historic alleyways of Tianzifang.
﻿ Zhou Weiran
﻿ Yu Wenhao
﻿ Gao Ceng
Zhou Weiran Yu Wenhao Gao Ceng Chen Shasha Zhang Yingying
  14:44 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0

Shanghai's OG hotspot Tianzifang gets a renaissance! Join Clarisse, a French girl in Shanghai, and her Parisian bestie Ameilie as they explore the city's historic alleyways. Will they manage to find their French compatriots along the way?

Directed by Gao Ceng. Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Reported by Zhou Weiran, Chen Shasha, Zhang Yingying. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai
Tianzifang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     