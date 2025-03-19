French girls hunt countrymen in Shanghai alleys
14:44 UTC+8, 2025-03-19 0
Join Clarisse, a French girl in Shanghai, and her Parisian bestie Ameilie as they explore the city's historic alleyways of Tianzifang.
Shanghai's OG hotspot Tianzifang gets a renaissance! Join Clarisse, a French girl in Shanghai, and her Parisian bestie Ameilie as they explore the city's historic alleyways. Will they manage to find their French compatriots along the way?
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
