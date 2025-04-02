Take a wupeng boat ride and uncover the legends of Shaoxing

This UNESCO World Heritage Site and "China's Venice," cradled by the Grand Canal, Shaoxing is a living scroll of 2,500 years of history, culture, and culinary magic. A one-hour bullet train ride from Shanghai, it's ideal for a spring weekend. Explore the city of Chinese culture, calligraphy, literature, celebrity legends, rice wine, and unique food with Fiona.

Shaoxing at a glance Nestled in the heart of Zhejiang Province, Shaoxing is a captivating blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. This ancient city is crisscrossed by a network of canals, best explored on traditional wupeng boats. As you glide along the waterways, the city's storied past unfolds, with ancient bridges and whitewashed houses reflecting in the shimmering waters. Shaoxing is an invaluable destination for history enthusiasts. It is the birthplace of renowned figures like the calligrapher Wang Xizhi and the writer Lu Xun. Their legacies are preserved in museums and ancestral homes, offering a glimpse into China's rich cultural tapestry. For a taste of local life, wander the cobblestone streets of the old town, where bustling markets offer delicacies like huixiangdou (茴香豆) and savory fried stinky tofu. Huixiangdou are fennel-flavored fava beans, a traditional local snack. They became famous because of Lu Xun's novel "Kong Yiji," where the main character, a struggling scholar, eats huixiangdou while drinking huangjiu (Shaoxing rice wine) in a tavern. Yellow rice wine's deep, mellow flavors have been perfected over centuries. A visit to the huangjiu museum reveals the intricate craftsmanship behind this beloved beverage.

Day1: 9am Yu Wenhao

Baziqiao Historical District: a perfect spot to take a wupeng boat trip and experience local life Along the Grand Canal of China, Baziqiao, or Bazi Bridge, is the best starting point to begin your Shaoxing trip. The Bazi Bridge, dating back to the Song Dynasty (AD 960–1279), defies gravity with its interlocking arches connecting four roads – a feat of engineering so advanced it is considered the oldest overpass. Riding a wupeng boat is the perfect way to experience the water town culture of Shaoxing. The boatman complements the boat's unique design with tales of local legends, including the origin of the bridge's name. As you glide along, witness ancient architecture and daily life, capturing unique landscapes that transport you back in time. This experience offers tranquility and a chance to photograph Shaoxing's distinctive scenery. This area is also worth a walk. The century-old streets hold traditional Jiangnan houses with local people still living here. Enjoy a cup of coffee by the river or try some local snacks from the stalls. These activities can help you immerse yourself in the local culture.

If you go Opening hours: 24/7 Address: 11 Baziqiao Straight Street 八字桥直街11号附近 Admission: Free Ticket of wupeng boat experience: 90 yuan/boat (8:30am-6pm)

11am Yu Wenhao

Shusheng's hometown: stories behind calligraphy After a 20-minute walk along the historic streets, you'll arrive at a calligraphy-themed area. Shusheng's hometown commemorates Wang Xizhi (303-361), a legendary figure who shaped Chinese calligraphy with elegance and profound influence, blending cultural heritage with modern fashion. Rent or purchase a qipao to experience its elegance and charm. The streets are lined with shops selling traditional calligraphy and modern qipao designs, reflecting Shaoxing's cultural legacy and innovation. There are two must-visit spots. One is Tishan Bridge, literally meaning "inscribe fan." Wang Xizhi once wrote calligraphy on fans for an old lady to sell them. A statue standing beside the bridge told the story. The other is mochi, meaning "ink pool." Legend has it that Wang Xizhi washed his brushes here. The pool has gained fame due to the calligraphy wall located behind it.

Yu Wenhao

If you go Opening hours: 8:30am-5pm Address: 62 Jishan Street 蕺山街62号 Admission: Free

1pm Yu Wenhao

Xu Wei Art Museum and Residence: dip into Chinese ink painting Xu Wei (1521-1593)'s former residence is a place to explore the life of this Ming Dynasty artist, known for his bold painting style and literary works. The art museum displays his paintings and calligraphy, while Qingteng House recreates his creative environment. Xu Wei's story is legendary, and his works continue to influence the Chinese art world.

If you go Opening hours: 9am-4:30pm (last entry at 4pm) Address: Houguan Lane 后观巷 Admission: Free

2pm Yu Wenhao

Lu Xun Native Place: explore stories of the great modern Chinese writer Lu Xun (1881–1936) Native Place offers an insight into the life of this great modern Chinese writer, famous for his sharp prose and social critique. See his desk and books at his former residence and feel the power of his thoughts. Lu Xun's story and the private school culture illustrate the history of Chinese education and social change. In addition to Lu Xun's former home, which is a traditional Chinese-style Jiangnan courtyard, the Baicaoyuan Garden and the Sanwei Study, a traditional Chinese school over 100 years old, are also worth a visit. Baicaoyuan, meaning "garden of a hundred herbs," is a vegetable garden from Lu Xun's childhood. The coffee shop offers Lu Xun-themed afternoon tea and cold-brew coffee with huangjiu.

Yu Wenhao

Yu Wenhao / SHINE

Opening hours: 8am-5pm (last entry at 4:40pm) Address: 241 Luxun Rd. M 鲁迅中路241号 Admission: Free

4:30pm Yu Wenhao

Xianheng Hotel: historic Shaoxing restaurant Xianheng Hotel offers authentic Shaoxing cuisine, making it a wonderful place to savor local delicacies. Established in 1894, it is one of the oldest restaurants in Shaoxing. Enjoy the traditional dishes, such as huixiangdou from "Kong Yiji." Each dish reflects Shaoxing's traditional culinary skills and unique flavors. It makes sense to take a wupeng boat at Sanwei Study to arrive at the restaurant and enjoy a narrow creek adventure.

Yu Wenhao

If you go Opening hours: 10:30am-2pm, 4:30pm-8:30pm Address: 179 Luxun Rd M. 鲁迅中路179号 Price: 95 yuan/ per person

7pm Yu Wenhao

Shenyuan Garden by Night: immerse yourself in a Chinese poet's love story Shen Garden is renowned for its beautiful landscapes and rich cultural activities. Once the meeting place of famous Song Dynasty poets Lu You and Tang Wan, it exudes romance. In the evening, enjoy traditional theater performances and the joy of flower viewing and drama. As dusk descends, the gardens transform into a stage for Lu You and Tang Wan's tragic love story. Water-lit pavilions glow with lanterns, while Yue Opera singers clad in flowing silk enact chaitoufeng (The Phoenix Hairpin). From the waterfront viewing platform, the moonlight dances on the stile, where centuries of poems seem to ripple across the water. Front-row seats are a must for this ephemeral theater of light and shadow.

If you go Opening hours: 6:30pm-9pm Address: 318 Luxun Rd. M 鲁迅中路318号 Admission: 158 yuan (Front row ticket of Performance + Night Tour)

Day 2: 9am Yu Wenhao

East Lake: a place of Chinese fantasy dramas This location will appeal to fans of Chinese fantasy dramas. East Lake, formerly a Han Dynasty quarry, has evolved over millennia into a Jiangnan paradise complete with beautiful waterways, bridges and pavilions. The East Lake is well-known for its beautiful lake vistas and wupeng boat tours. The lake is lined with little islands and bridges. A waterfront stage is located along the boat path, delivering traditional theatrical performances and providing insight into Shaoxing's dramatic culture and history.

If you go Opening hours: 8am-4:30pm Address: 6600 Yonghe Avenue 永和大道6600号 Admission: 50 yuan

12pm Yu Wenhao

Lanting Ji Restaurant: a taste of Wang Xizhi's culinary culture Savor real Shaoxing food and learn about rice wine and Wang Xizhi cuisine at Lanting Ji. Rice wine-infused meals like Rice Wine Stewed Chicken are famous for their unique flavors and traditional cooking methods.

If you go Opening hours: 10:30am-3pm, 4:30pm-9pm Address: 140 Cangqiao Straight Street 仓桥直街140号 Price: 94 yuan / per person

1pm Yu Wenhao

Yangming's Hermitage: learn ancient Chinese philosophy Ming Dynasty scholar Wang Yangming (1472-1529), who founded the School of Mind and emphasized intrinsic knowledge and moral intuition, obtained enlightenment in the courtyard of his mansion located in the showdow of Kuaiji Mountains. Discover his life and Chinese philosophy contributions in his former home and memorial hall. Join Neo-Confucian study groups and inscribe your own book to connect with the philosopher who combined Zen Buddhism with Confucian principles. Opening hours: 9am-4pm Address: Shangda Rd 上大路与环城北路交叉口 Admission: 65 yuan

2pm Yu Wenhao

Lanting Scenic Area: participate in Wang Xizhi's game Lanting is famous for the "Qushui Liushang" anecdote, a gathering place for scholars and literati. Wang Xizhi wrote the immortal calligraphy piece "Preface to the Lanting" here. Learn about this ancient cultural activity and enjoy Lanting's natural beauty, experiencing the elegance of the literati. It's a great place to get a cup of tea and spend a Sunday afternoon in the heart of the bamboo grove.

If you go Opening hours: 8am-5pm (last entry at 4:50pm) Address: Lanting Scenic Area 兰亭风景区 Admission: 70 yuan

4pm Yu Wenhao

Huangjiu Museum: explore the world of rice wine Shaoxing is famous for its huangjiu and owns the world's largest huangjiu storehouse. The Huangjiu Museum is the best place to learn about Shaoxing's rice wine culture, known for its unique brewing techniques and history. Explore the brewing process and historical exhibitions and taste various types of rice wine while experiencing its distinctive flavors. The must-do list here is to taste the fresh-made huangjiu and try the innovative products of huangjiu, such as huangjiu ice cream and huangjiu popsicles. If you go Opening hours: 9am-5pm (last entry at 4:30pm) Address: 557 Xiada Rd 下大路557号 Admission: 30 yuan

Yu Wenhao

Yu Wenhao

5pm Yu Wenhao

Shangda Road, a little lane outside the Huangjiu Museum, is the perfect place to end the trip. Enjoy a theater performance at Yunheli Theater, followed by a meal at He Yi San Chi Restaurant. The theater's shows combine tradition with modernity, highlighting the richness of Shaoxing's Yue Opera. The dinner features local specialties, allowing you to enjoy local cuisine while also learning about the culture.

Yu Wenhao

Li Fei

How to get there High-speed trains between Shanghai and Ningbo take about one and a quarter hours, with over 30 trips daily from 5:52am to 8:22pm. Second-class tickets range from 75 to 111 yuan. Driving from Shanghai takes about three hours.

Where to stay