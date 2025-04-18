|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Travel

How to travel with a pet on a plane in China

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei Ow Jackie Ke Jiayun Fan Junjie
  18:06 UTC+8, 2025-04-18       0
With airlines offering more options than ever to ensure your pet travels in comfort and safety, flying with your furry companion has become a lot less stressful.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei Ow Jackie Ke Jiayun Fan Junjie
  18:06 UTC+8, 2025-04-18       0

Whether you’re taking a short domestic trip or flying internationally, one common question that arises for pet owners is, "How do I fly with my pet?" Fortunately, airlines are offering more options than ever to ensure your furry companion travels in comfort and safety.

Watch a new episode of Shanghai Like a Local to see the process.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei, Ow Jackie, Fan Junjie. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Ow Jackie. Reported by Arina Yakupova, Ke Jiayun. Subtitles by Ow Jackie.

What airlines to choose?

Many airlines in China, such as Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, Hainan, Sichuan, and Shandong, have now made it much easier for pets to travel. These carriers offer a range of services designed to keep your pet comfortable throughout the journey, whether they’re flying with you in the cabin or traveling in the cargo hold.

If you’d like your pet to join you in the cabin, airlines like Hainan and China Southern are great options, as they allow smaller pets to travel alongside during domestic flights. However, for most other airlines, your pet will need to travel in the cargo hold, where specially designed, climate-controlled compartments ensure a safe and comfortable journey for your pet.

Preparing for Takeoff: Packing and Health Checks

Before boarding, it’s essential to ensure that your pet’s travel essentials are in order. Whether your pet is flying in the cabin or cargo hold, they’ll need an approved carrier that is sturdy, well-ventilated, and appropriately sized. The carrier should be large enough for your pet to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably.

Additionally, make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date and that you have the necessary health certificates from your veterinarian. Most airlines will require proof of rabies vaccination and a certificate confirming your pet’s health — the Animal Quarantine Certificate. This official document ensures your pet meets health and safety requirements for air travel, both domestically and internationally.

Keep in mind that the Animal Quarantine Certificate is valid for only five days, so it’s essential to time your vet visit appropriately before your flight.

Booking Your Pet’s Flight

Booking a flight for your pet requires some additional planning, especially during busy travel seasons like Chinese New Year. To avoid last-minute surprises, it’s recommended to book your pet’s flight early. Each airline has its own booking policies, so be sure to check the details in advance.

For example, China Southern requires pet bookings to be made at least four hours before domestic flights, while Hainan Airlines offers more flexibility, allowing reservations up to 48 hours before departure. Hainan Airlines has a streamlined booking process, which includes options through their app, website, and even direct customer service channels. However, for last-minute reservations (within two to 24 hours before departure), there is a risk your pet might be denied transport, so it’s best to avoid waiting until the final hours.

Arriving at the Airport

On the day of your flight, arrive early to complete all the necessary check-in procedures for your pet. This allows you to relax and ensures that both you and your furry companion are ready for the journey ahead. If you’re traveling internationally with your pet, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the entry and exit requirements for both your departure and destination countries. This may include vaccinations, microchipping, and even quarantine requirements. Always check the specifics before you go to avoid unexpected complications upon arrival.

The Final Step: A Safe and Comfortable Flight

As you settle into your seat, imagine your pet nestled safely in their carrier, on their way to a new destination. Thanks to the increasing number of pet-friendly services offered by airlines and airports, flying with your pet is becoming easier and more convenient than ever before. From specialized pet-only flights to extra care in the cargo hold, your pet’s experience is as important as yours.

Flying with your pet doesn’t have to be stressful. With a little preparation and the right information, you and your furry friend can enjoy a smooth and comfortable journey together. So, the next time you take to the skies, rest easy knowing that your pet is in good hands, ready to join you on your adventure.

Safe travel, pet parents! ✈️🐾

Note: Always check with your airline for the latest updates on pet travel services and confirm all details before booking your flight.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Hainan
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     