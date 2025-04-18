How to travel with a pet on a plane in China

With airlines offering more options than ever to ensure your pet travels in comfort and safety, flying with your furry companion has become a lot less stressful.

Whether you’re taking a short domestic trip or flying internationally, one common question that arises for pet owners is, "How do I fly with my pet?" Fortunately, airlines are offering more options than ever to ensure your furry companion travels in comfort and safety. Watch a new episode of Shanghai Like a Local to see the process.

What airlines to choose? Many airlines in China, such as Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, Hainan, Sichuan, and Shandong, have now made it much easier for pets to travel. These carriers offer a range of services designed to keep your pet comfortable throughout the journey, whether they’re flying with you in the cabin or traveling in the cargo hold. If you’d like your pet to join you in the cabin, airlines like Hainan and China Southern are great options, as they allow smaller pets to travel alongside during domestic flights. However, for most other airlines, your pet will need to travel in the cargo hold, where specially designed, climate-controlled compartments ensure a safe and comfortable journey for your pet.

Preparing for Takeoff: Packing and Health Checks Before boarding, it’s essential to ensure that your pet’s travel essentials are in order. Whether your pet is flying in the cabin or cargo hold, they’ll need an approved carrier that is sturdy, well-ventilated, and appropriately sized. The carrier should be large enough for your pet to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably. Additionally, make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date and that you have the necessary health certificates from your veterinarian. Most airlines will require proof of rabies vaccination and a certificate confirming your pet’s health — the Animal Quarantine Certificate. This official document ensures your pet meets health and safety requirements for air travel, both domestically and internationally. Keep in mind that the Animal Quarantine Certificate is valid for only five days, so it’s essential to time your vet visit appropriately before your flight.

Booking Your Pet’s Flight Booking a flight for your pet requires some additional planning, especially during busy travel seasons like Chinese New Year. To avoid last-minute surprises, it’s recommended to book your pet’s flight early. Each airline has its own booking policies, so be sure to check the details in advance. For example, China Southern requires pet bookings to be made at least four hours before domestic flights, while Hainan Airlines offers more flexibility, allowing reservations up to 48 hours before departure. Hainan Airlines has a streamlined booking process, which includes options through their app, website, and even direct customer service channels. However, for last-minute reservations (within two to 24 hours before departure), there is a risk your pet might be denied transport, so it’s best to avoid waiting until the final hours.

Arriving at the Airport On the day of your flight, arrive early to complete all the necessary check-in procedures for your pet. This allows you to relax and ensures that both you and your furry companion are ready for the journey ahead. If you’re traveling internationally with your pet, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the entry and exit requirements for both your departure and destination countries. This may include vaccinations, microchipping, and even quarantine requirements. Always check the specifics before you go to avoid unexpected complications upon arrival.