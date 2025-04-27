A weekend escape to the historic plane tree area of Nanjing

Escape the crowds of Shanghai's Wukang Road and unlock a new cultural experience on Nanjing's Changjiang Road — a street steeped in history, art, and tranquility.

Escape the bustling crowds of Shanghai's Wukang Road and unlock a new cultural experience on Nanjing's Changjiang Road — a street steeped in history, art, and tranquility. Just a 1-hour high-speed train ride from Shanghai, this citywalk offers a weekend of exploration through the Jiangsu Province capital's rich heritage. Nestled in the heart of Nanjing's Xuanwu District, Changjiang Road (长江路) is a 1.8-kilometer cultural corridor that encapsulates millennia of history. From Ming and Qing dynasties to the 1900s, this street offers a captivating journey through China's past.

First Stop: Pilu Temple Begin your journey at Pilu Temple, a serene sanctuary founded during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As you step through the gates, the tranquil atmosphere envelops you, with the majestic Grand Hall housing lifelike Buddha statues. Don't miss the impressive Wanfo Tower, with an 8.8-meter-tall Buddha figure standing in front. Spend 1-2 hours here, lighting incense and making a wish for peace and clarity. Opening Hours: 9am-4:30pm Address: 4 Hanfu Street Ticket: 20 yuan (US$2.75) (includes 3 sticks of incense)

Second Stop: The Oriental Metropolitan Museum/The 3rd-6th Century A short walk from Pilu Temple brings you to the Oriental Metropolitan Museum/The 3rd-6th Century, a modern architecture designed by Chien Chung Pei, son of world famous architect Leoh Ming Pei. This museum is a tribute to the six dynasties that once made Nanjing their capital, earning it the moniker "City of the Six Dynasties." Inside, historical artifacts and multimedia displays vividly recount this era of both martial prowess and cultural sophistication. The museum's third-floor window offers a breathtaking view of Changjiang Road, the best spot to take a photo of the century-old street.

Opening Hours: 9am-5:30pm (Closed on Mondays) Address: 302 Changjiang Road Ticket: 30 yuan

Third Stop: Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum Next, visit the Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum, where traditional and modern architectural elements blend seamlessly. The museum's exhibits, from exquisite silk pieces to historical documents, offer a comprehensive look at the past era's elegance. Spend 1-2 hours delving into this romantic and legendary world. Immerse yourself in the opulent world of silk. Situated on the historic site of the Jiangning Weaving Bureau of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the museum is a masterpiece of architectural design by Wu Liangyong, blending traditional and modern elements seamlessly. Explore the rich history of silk weaving, admire the luxurious cloud brocades, and delve into the stories behind the famous novel "Dream of the Red Chamber." The writer of the book, Cao Xueqing, was born and lived here during his childhood as well when his family managed the manufacturing institution for nearly 60 years. Opening Hours: 9am-5:30pm (Closed on Mondays) Address: 123 Changjiang Road Ticket: 30 yuan

Fourth Stop: Jiangsu Art Museum Conclude your cultural journey at the former site of the National Art Exhibition Hall of Jiangsu Art Museum, China's first national art museum established in 1936. Its distinctive "mountain" facade and vintage interior details, including glass windows and wooden frames, transport visitors to a bygone era. The museum hosts a variety of exhibitions, ranging from traditional Chinese paintings to avant-garde modern art. Spend 1-2 hours wandering through the galleries, where time seems to stand still amidst the artistic splendor. Before you leave, unwind at the museum's cafe featuring the 1930s. Under the dappled sunlight filtering through plane trees, enjoy a latte — a perfect way to savor a solitary spring afternoon. Opening Hours: 9am-5pm (Closed on Mondays) Address: 266 Changjiang Road Ticket: Free

Where to stay: For a Luxurious & Cultural Experience: Ming Hotel Nanjing MGallery Collection Located in the heart of Nanjing's vibrant Xinjiekou District, it's the first hotel of Accor's MGallery brand in China with a city center location. With 160 rooms, the hotel is a stylish landmark on Changjiang Road, showcasing elements from Six Dynasties architecture to modern design. The hotel offers a serene escape amidst the urban hustle. Guests can enjoy a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition, with rooms equipped with full kitchens and washer-dryer units, creating an aesthetic and home-like atmosphere for the contemporary traveler. Culinary aficionados will delight in the hotel's M BISTRO, the first of its kind among Nanjing's high-end hotels. This French restaurant creatively marries French cuisine with Nanjing's classic flavors, offering a unique gastronomic journey.

Architecturally, the hotel pays homage to local elements such as bricks, sycamore, bamboo weaving, and waterways, seamlessly integrating them into its design. The use of natural wood creates a space that is both simple and close to nature, harmonizing with the surrounding landscape. The hotel also features a rooftop terrace, where one can grab a cocktail, state-of-the-art meeting facilities and a serene fitness center with a heated indoor pool. Address: 100 Changjiang Road Room rate: About 1,000 yuan for a Superior Room

For a Local Experience: Nanjing Shanhai Hui Homestay For a more authentic experience, consider staying at the Nanjing Shanhai Hui Homestay. Located in the famous historic residential complex built in the 1930s, this cozy accommodation offers a glimpse into local life and provides a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere. Address: Huiyuanli Historic Residential Complex, 22-24 Huiyuan Street Budget-Friendly: Studio rentals start at 298 yuan/night, with separate bathroom and 24-hour hot water.