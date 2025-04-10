Discover the destinations accessible from Shanghai South Railway Station

Shanghai South Railway Station began serving high-speed trains in January of this year, giving travelers various alternatives for visiting popular attractions in nearby provinces.

CFP

Since January 2025, Shanghai South Railway Station has officially entered the high-speed rail era, bidding farewell to the days of just operating traditional "green-skin" trains. So, where can you go for a quick getaway from this station? Let's take a look – remember to bookmark this for your next trip!

1. Nantong | 南通 Nantong, often referred to as "Tong" (通), is located in the southeastern Jiangsu Province at the intersection of the Yangtze River and the East China Sea. With its rich tourism resources and diverse attractions, Nantong makes for a perfect weekend getaway. Top Attractions: The Wolf Mountain Scenic Area |狼山风景名胜区

Haohe Scenic Area | 濠河风景名胜区

Nantong Museum | 南通博物苑

Nantong Forest Safari Park | 南通森林野生动物园

Futian Temple | 福田寺 Must-Try Local Food: Crab Roe Soup Buns | 南通蟹黄包

Rugao Sesame Pancakes | 如皋烧饼

Baipu Tofu | 白蒲茶干

Shigang Mutton | 石港羊肉

CFP



2. Liyang | 溧阳 Liyang, a county-level city in Jiangsu Province, boasts stunning scenery. Spring is the best time to stroll through Nanshan Bamboo Ocean's expansive forests and enjoy the boundless greenery and Tianmu Lake's shimmering water and picturesque landscape. Top Attractions: Tianmu Lake Natural Scenery Park | 天目湖山水园景区

Tianmu Lake Nanshan Bamboo Ocean | 天目湖南山竹海景区

Yushui Hot Spring | 御水温泉

Liyang Caoshan Tourism Resort | 溧阳曹山旅游度假区 Must-Try Local Food: Luji Crispy Chicken Pancakes | 卢记香酥鸡烧饼

Mei Yi Stinky Tofu | 梅姨臭豆腐

Free-Range Village Chicken | 乡村小笨鸡

Zhao's Hongbao Soup Dumplings | 赵氏红宝汤包店

Hebian Traditional Noodles | 河边老面馆

CFP



3. Tiantai Mountain | 天台山 Located in Taizhou, Tiantai Mountain is a stunning natural escape at the crossroads of Ningbo, Shaoxing, Jinhua, and Wenzhou. It is home to China's tallest waterfall and offers breathtaking landscapes, including rapeseed fields and vibrant azalea-covered hills. Top Attractions: Tiantai Mountain Scenic Area | 天台山风景区

Tianhu Lake | 天台山天湖景区

Guoqing Temple | 国清寺 Must-Try Local Food: Jiao Bing Tong (Tiantai Stuffed Pancake Roll) | 饺饼筒

Hula Tai (local pancake) | 糊拉汰

Mai Bing (wheat pancakes) | 麦饼

CFP



4. Ningbo | 宁波 Ningbo, one of China's earliest port cities, has been a major maritime commerce center since ancient times. The Tang Dynasty's Maritime Silk Road began there. Tianyi Pavilion (天一阁), China's oldest private library, dates back over 400 years. The city combines traditional legacy with modern attractions. Stroll around Dongqian Lake (东钱湖) in springtime and enjoy the lake and mountains' poetic beauty. Top Attractions: Tianyige Museum | 天一阁博物院

Old Bund of Ningbo | 宁波老外滩

Former Residence of Chiang Kai-shek | 蒋氏故居

Xuedou Mountain | 雪窦山

Dongqian Lake | 东钱湖 Must-Try Local Food: Steamed Turtle in Crystal Sugar | 冰糖甲鱼

Choked crab with red paste | 红膏炝蟹

Ningbo Glutinous Rice Dumplings | 宁波汤圆

Stewed Yellow Croaker with Bamboo Shoots and Preserved Vegetable | 雪菜大汤黄鱼

Sanbei Soybean Crunchy Candy | 三北豆酥糖

CFP



5. Haining | 海宁 Haining, known for its ancient salt town, is charming and modern. Yanguan Ancient Town's well-preserved alleyways offer a thousand years of history, and the Qiantang River Tidal Bore is a sight to see. Top Attractions: Yanguan Ancient Town | 盐官古镇

Fairy Lake Ecological Park | 神仙湖生态公园

Haining Leather Market | 海宁皮革城 Must-Try Local Food: Haining Pot-Braised Pork | 海宁缸肉

Changan Yanqiu (Banquet Balls) | 长安宴球

Signature Clay Pot Dishes | 特色煲

Yanguan Wangcai (Pickled Vegetables) | 盐官汪菜

CFP



6. Wuhu | 芜湖 Nicknamed the "First Capital of Jiangdong (江东首邑), Wuhu in Anhui Province has long been an important river port with a rich historical significance. In spring, you can enjoy a leisurely walk around Jinghu Park or embrace the thrill of Wuhu's Fantawild Adventure (方特欢乐世界). Top Attractions: Jinghu Park | 镜湖公园

Fantawild Adventure | 方特欢乐世界

Jiuzi Ancient Town | 鸠兹古镇

Maren Mountain Scenic Area | 马仁奇峰风景区

Wuhu Old Town | 芜湖古城 Must-Try Local Food: Shrimp Seed Noodles | 虾籽面

Steamed Rice With Residue Meat | 渣肉蒸饭

Wuhu's Roasted Duck | 红皮烤鸭

Soup Dumplings | 小笼汤包

Red Bean Soup with Sweet Rice Balls | 赤豆酒酿

Gejiang Mutton | 戈江羊肉

CFP



7. Jiaxing | 嘉兴 Jiaxing, a watertown known for its silk and rice culture, has over 2,000 years of cultural heritage dating back to the Qin Dynasty. Its canals and cradle of rich historical culture make for an exciting trip through Jiangnan region. Top Attractions: Nanhu Scenic Area | 南湖景区

Jiaxing Museum | 嘉兴博物馆

Moon River Historic District | 月河历史街区

Zicheng Relics Park | 子城遗址公园

Jiaxing Catholic Church | 嘉兴天主教堂

Wuzhen Town ｜乌镇 Must-Try Local Food: Jiaxing Zongzi (Rice Dumplings) | 嘉兴粽子

Wenhu Duck in Brown Sauce | 文虎酱鸭

Changan Bauquet Balls | 长安宴球

Xitang Eight Treasure Cakes | 西塘八珍糕

CFP



8. Shaoxing | 绍兴 With over 2,500 years of history, Shaoxing is a city of water towns, bridges, wine, calligraphy, and scholars. Known as the "Land of Culture and Fish and Rice," Shaoxing offers a deep connection to its rich heritage. Walk through the Shaoxing Lu Xun Native Place, the birthplace of one of China's greatest writers, or admire the elegant calligraphy culture at Lanting Pavilion. Top Attractions: Shaoxing Lu Xun Native Place | 鲁迅故里景区

Shaoxing Ancient City | 绍兴古城

Shaoxing Keyan Scenic Area | 绍兴柯岩风景区

Shenyuan Garden Scenic Area (Lu Xun's Hometown)| 沈园

Lanting Pavilion | 兰亭 Must-Try Local Food: Shaoxing's Three Fresh Ingredients | 绍三鲜

Sauce-Cured Ducks | 酱鸭

Stinky Tofu | 臭豆腐

Xishi Tofu | 西施豆腐

Liquor-Soaked Crabs | 醉蟹

Chicken in Fermented Rice Sauce | 糟鸡

CFP



9. Huzhou | 湖州 Nestled at the crossroads of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Anhui, Huzhou offers a blend of ancient water towns and scenic mountain retreats. In spring, the bamboo forests of Mogan Mountain provide a refreshing escape, while Nanxun Ancient Town preserves a slice of old Jiangnan charm. Top Attractions: Mogan Mountain Scenic Area | 莫干山风景名胜区

Nanxun Ancient Town | 南浔古镇

Sky Land | 云上草原 Must-Try Local Food: Braised pork with dried cattail | 笋干烧肉

Braised Lamb in Brown Sauce | 红烧羊肉

Gantiao Noodles (Dry Stirred Noodles) | 干挑面

Shredded eel | 烂糊鳝丝

CFP



10. Hangzhou | 杭州 "Just as there is paradise in heaven, there are Suzhou and Hangzhou on earth." Famous for its West Lake and romantic willow-lined pathways, Hangzhou is a must-visit destination in any season. Take a boat ride across the lake, feel the gentle breeze, gaze at the distant Leifeng Tower, and admire the blooming peach blossoms, as if you were stepping into a painting. Top Attractions: Lingyin Temple | 灵隐寺

West Lake Scenic Area | 西湖风景名胜区

Hangzhou Song Dynasty Town |杭州宋城

West Lake Boat Tour | 西湖游船

Qiandao Lake Scenic Area | 千岛湖景区 Must-Try Local Food: Hangzhou Soup Dumplings | 杭州小笼包

Song's Fish Broth | 宋嫂鱼羹

Braised Dongpo Pork | 东坡肉