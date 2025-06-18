As the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the sector continues to play a vital role in deepening mutual understanding and promoting friendship.

China and Thailand celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. Over five decades, the two countries have witnessed remarkable cooperation across various fields, with tourism emerging as a vibrant bridge strengthening people-to-people bonds and embodying the spirit of "One Family, China and Thailand". Tourism is a crucial link in people-to-people exchanges, playing a vital role in deepening mutual understanding and promoting friendship between the people of Thailand and China. Thailand implemented a permanent visa-free policy for Chinese citizens in March last year, officially ushering in a new era of visa-free travel between the two countries. The move has significantly facilitated the two-way flow of tourists. China has become one of the most popular overseas destinations for Thai tourists, while Thailand has long been a favored choice for Chinese travelers exploring abroad.

Hu Min / SHINE

Last year, China recorded more than 1.1 million visits by Thai travelers. Thailand was among Shanghai's top three source countries with the fastest-growing tourist numbers last year, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism. The city recorded over 300,000 tourist trips from Thailand, a year-on-year increase of more than 300 percent. The iconic Tian An 1000 Trees in Putuo District attracts many Thai travelers. With up to 1,000 pillars with a tree on top of each, the structure has a hill-like appearance and is dubbed Shanghai's "Hanging Gardens of Babylon."

Hu Min / SHINE

"We saw this attraction on TikTok and thought it was super beautiful, so we came here today to take a photo," said Thai tourist Tanika who was with her friends, striking various poses under the lit trees. They said that on Thai social media, the destination has become a must-visit spot. "We felt very shocked to be able to enjoy such a charming night view," she said. Thai tourist Boonma said it was her first visit to Shanghai, made easier by the visa-free policy. "The paths in the city are beautiful, and we call Didi or take the Metro, which are pretty convenient," she said. A batch of scenic spots and stores including the North Bund and Pop Mart store have become new must-visit spots for Thai tourists. Thai tourist Khunnsii said that Pop Mart is very "popular" on their social platform, and the main purpose of her trip to Shanghai was to visit Shanghai Disneyland and Pop Mart.

Ti Gong

To celebrate the 50-year anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) officially launched the "Sawasdee Nihao" promotion on May 29 in Bangkok. As a key project of Thailand's "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025," the event encompassed a wide range of aspects, such as enhancing tourism infrastructure, streamlining entry procedures, and promoting the brand image of Thailand. Cultural performances that blended Thai and Chinese elements were staged. There were also negotiations between Thai and Chinese tourism enterprises, aiming to explore more cooperation opportunities and develop high-quality tourism products and routes. Centering around five "musts" – taste, try, seek, buy, and see – TAT has rolled out a series of promotions and activities, aiming to enrich the travel experiences of tourists and enhance the overall competitiveness of the country's tourism industry.

Ti Gong

From January 1 to May 27, Thailand received 1,909,862 visits by Chinese tourists. "Thailand is promoting new destinations to Chinese tourists to cater to the demand of especially younger travelers who seek innovative ways of travel, said Lerdchai Wangtrakoondee, director of TAT's Shanghai Office. "We aim to offer new experiences at these new spots – not just sightseeing, but in-depth folk culture activities." Packages combining mainstream destinations with secondary cities have been launched. Chiang Mai is bundled with charming small towns such as Lampang and Lamphun, while Bangkok is paired with secondary destinations such as Hua Hin. "Chanthaburi has excellent fruit orchards and is famous for producing the best durians in Thailand. Therefore, we will add fruit-themed tour routes, along with off-the-beaten-path destinations like Koh Chang and Koh Samet, which can meet the preference of young tourists for novel travel experiences."

Ti Gong

TAT is also partnering with Meituan to introduce China's Black Pearl-rated Restaurant Guide to Thailand to promote Thai cuisine. Thailand intends to establish a long-term "Two Way Tourism" cooperation mechanism with China, promoting the high-quality and sustainable development of tourism between the two countries. "We focus on promoting two-way tourism: inviting Chinese tourists to Thailand and encouraging Thai tourists to visit China," said Wangtrakoondee. TAT is witnessing a booming tourism market this summer according to bookings. Chinese students visit Thailand to experience golf, Muay Thai and Thai dance. Meanwhile, Thai students are coming to China for Chinese language lessons and cultural immersion. "Thai tourists are full of yearning and expectations for China and Shanghai," said Wangtrakoondee. "Two-way tourism can ultimately deepen into a more profound cultural exchange, and the greatest goal of tourism cooperation between the two countries in many aspects is that we are getting to know each other better, delving deeper into each other's culture, understanding, and friendship. Tourism now effectively drives a series of follow-up developments between the two countries, including but not limited to trade import and export, agricultural cooperation, and technology."

Ti Gong

Thailand is known for its beaches, islands, ancient temples, fishing villages, delicious street food, and bustling capital, Bangkok.‌ From azure water to stunning ocean vistas and premium resorts, the country offers a wide range of attractions, from national parks and mountains in the north to rainforests and jungles in the south. Here are some popular Thai beach resorts and tourist destinations:

Bangkok Bangkok is a city of constant motion – a place where centuries-old temples sit beside high-rise malls and rooftop bars. The Chao Phraya River winds through the city, with long-tail boats ferrying both commuters and curious tourists past gilded shrines and bustling piers. While the city is known for its traffic and tropical heat, Bangkok remains the country's economic engine and cultural heart, drawing visitors with its night markets, street food, and vibrant creative districts. In recent months, the return of international tourists has brought renewed energy to areas such as Sukhumvit and Chinatown, where vendors and performers are once again filling the sidewalks.

Ti Gong

Chiang Mai Tucked into the foothills of northern Thailand, Chiang Mai offers a slower rhythm, shaped by its Lanna heritage and proximity to the mountains. Once a royal capital, the city is now known for its walled Old Town, weekly walking streets, and temples that glow at dusk with saffron robes and candlelight. Popular with both backpackers and digital nomads, Chiang Mai blends tradition and modernity – coffee shops line lanes that lead to centuries-old stupas. As tourism returns, the city's night bazaars and artisanal markets are seeing a revival, while nearby trekking routes and elephant sanctuaries continue to draw nature-minded travelers.

Ti Gong

Phuket If you wish to embrace both the vividness of urban life and the solemnity of nature, Mai Khao Beach in northern Phuket is the perfect starting point. In the early morning, a 40-minute drive will take you to the mangrove labyrinth of Phang Nga Bay. Designated a national park in the 1980s, this area is a living "fossil" of Earth's evolution. Paddling an eco-friendly kayak through it, the winding channels are like emerald ribbons stretching through a maritime forest kingdom. During the journey, you may occasionally encounter the tangled "underwater city walls" – mangrove roots, like bronze-cast fortresses, have been battling the tides for 10,000 years. In the jungle above the water, macaques are everywhere, perching on tree trunks or sometimes taking a dip in the water, "watching" humans in wonder. Visiting Koh Panyi is another cultural shock. This island built on bamboo rafts has been the home of villagers for nearly 2,000 years.

Ti Gong