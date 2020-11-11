News / In Focus

Science city driving Shanghai's ambitions

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-11
Entering Zhangjiang Science City is like arriving in a city of the future as it is one of the main forces turning the city into an international center of scientific innovation.
Ti Gong

Shanghai Zhangjiang Science City

Zhangjiang Science City, formerly Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park, is one of the Pudong New Area’s major science and technology achievements over the past 30 years and now one of the main forces for Shanghai to become an international center of scientific innovation.

From the moment you walk into Science City, you will be attracted by its diverse smart applications of technology and feel as if you are entering a city of the future.

For example, the unmanned dining car that allows you to scan a QR code to buy food, the intelligent garbage classification that helps you open the trash bin, the unmanned surveillance vessels and cleaning robots that are sweeping the floors.

The science city, covering an area of about 94 square kilometers, is home to some of the world's top innovative talent, national science facilities, key universities, research institutes, and research and development centers of multinational enterprises.

Currently, it hosts over 18,000 enterprises, 53 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 828 high-tech enterprises. Its leading industries include integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

Ti Gong

A sketch map of Zhangjiang Science City shows AIsland in its central area.

Zhangjiang AIsland lies at the center of Science City and is the first 5G+AI commercial demonstration area in Shanghai. It displays over 110 of latest AI-related products from 60 companies in its demonstration center.

The AI zone focuses on improving the intelligence levels of the Science City by giving full play to advanced technologies and products such as 5G, AI and edge computing.

“AIsland is like the heart of the science city and its position is like a heart in a human body,” said Yuan Tao, chairman of Shanghai Zhangjiang Group. “It allows companies to apply their latest products here and moreover allows traditional industries such as medical science to upgrade themselves by using these intelligent products.”

Ti Gong

The smart refrigerator can tell you how much food inside and when you put it there. 

It shows life of the future, covering almost all scenarios including home life, education and medical treatment. For example, a smart housekeeper will help you open the curtains and turn on the air-conditioning. In education, a real-time translation system will make students’ learning more efficient.

A smart refrigerator can tell you how much food you have and the exact date you placed it there. When you take out beef, for example, beef recipes are displayed on a screen.

All the products on show will be introduced to the market within the next three years, according to a staff member.

