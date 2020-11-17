News / In Focus

Community offers suggestions for elderly-care law

Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:17 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
From more hospice care to better rehabilitation services, people are urging upgraded attention to elderly needs.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:17 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0

Caring for the elderly is a hot-button policy issue in Shanghai, where residents 60 years and older comprise about a third of the whole population.

The city is now drafting new regulations on senior-care services, and input from the grassroots is helping frame the law.

A recent discussion session was held in Putuo District's Caoyang Residential Complex Subdistrict, one of the spots designated by the Shanghai People’s Congress for collecting grassroots opinions on legislation.

Among the suggestions proposed at the meeting were the inclusion of hospice services and rehabilitation facilities in the elderly-care system, and “smart” technology monitoring senior-care agencies.

Some people also suggested a blacklist be compiled of people who fail to fulfill filial duties toward elderly family members.

"I suggested including hospice care in the regulations because it is difficult for families to care for seniors with serious diseases in the final weeks or months of their lives," said Zhu Aiqin, a Shanghai legislator.

Zhu said "education is needed to help the elderly get accustomed to the digital age, such as handling the health QR codes and hospital reservations.”

Huang Dekui, director of the Putuo District Central Hospital, called for preferential policies in the establishment of rehabilitation facilities at hospitals.

"Hospitalized seniors, particularly in long-term care, need rehabilitation facilities that most hospitals lack,” he said. "It would really upgrade senior-care services at medical institutions."

Ding Yong, director of the Putuo District Senior Care Service Association, suggested including monitoring systems that use Internet of Things technologies to help evaluate the work of senior-care agencies.

"Senior services providers should also be required to evaluate the psychological conditions of the elderly and work out multi-tiered nursing service plans to help them,” said Ding.

By the end of last year, Shanghai's elderly population totaled 5.2 million, or 35.2 percent of permanent residents. Among them, about 819,800 were 80 years or older.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     