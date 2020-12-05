Residents, relatives and friends celebrate end of lockdown

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Low temperatures didn’t cast a chill over people in the Mingtianhuacheng residential complex.

The complex in Zhoupu Town in the Pudong New Area was listed as a medium-risk region after a couple tested positive for COVID-19 on November 20. It was downgraded to low on Saturday as no locally transmitted cases were reported in 14 consecutive days. As a result the lockdown was lifted.

Residents celebrated the first glimmer of the end of the quarantine after the third and final rounds of nucleic tests were completed on Wednesday. That night, one building lit up some of the rooms in the shape of a heart.

Ti Gong

Late at night on Friday, many residents were waiting behind the cordon line even though it was the coldest day so far this autumn. They rushed out and enjoyed their first breath of freedom in over 14 days as soon as the complex threw open its doors at the stroke of 12.

A middle-aged female resident walked out in her pajamas for some fresh air.

“My son suggested I go out and see what’s going on,” she said. “It’s indeed not something you can witness every day.”

She said the service under quarantine provided by workers was incredible.

“We don’t really have to worry much about the daily activities such as ordering takeout," she said. "The only difference was that we could not walk out of the complex.”

Another resident surnamed Pei and her husband waved to reporters when they walked out.

“My son is driving the car out of the garage. He will drive us to go grab some midnight snacks,” she said with delight. “I’m just too excited.”

Resident Jiang Lulu couldn’t wait to taste barbecue with her husband

“I’m not tired of homemade meals. Instead, when staying at home, I’ve greatly improved my cooking ability,” she said. “I just feel something stirring inside me, maybe happiness or excitement.”

Jiang said she would probably miss the 14-day quarantine though she didn’t want it again.

“Not free as usual, the period, however, held the family together," she said. "We got the chance to be together day and night. Also, we were inspired to do a bit for our community."

Resident Wu Zhengyang’s dog seemed much more excited than her owner.

She walked her dog as soon as the lockdown ended. “It just couldn’t wait to go outside,” she said.

She added that she didn’t feel worried or panicked during the quarantine because of the quick response from the government.

“Nucleic acid tests were launched in time," she said. "WeChat groups of neighbors and local workers were set up. We could have our demands met during quarantine."

Resident Zhu Junhua saw her four relatives off at the entrance to the complex after midnight.

She said they were stranded in the complex for 14 days after they visited her, and they were anxiously returning home.

Zhu’s auntie said she was impressed by the solidarity of the complex, and like many others she bought some potatoes from the famous Potato Auntie. The potatoes tasted good, she said.

The Potato Auntie, whose real name is Ding Hongju, became a community celebrity after media reports of her plight of finding nowhere to sell her stocks.

The family relies on the potato trade to make a living. Her husband Gu Shekang had driven home a truck laden with four tons of potatoes, shortly before the complex was placed under quarantine. It was a huge blow, but the complex quickly responded to her plight.

Neighbors consumed half of her potatoes, and local government department canteens bought the rest half.

“So much thanks to them," Ding said. "Though I may be unable to recognize their faces when masks are off, I feel I’ve friended my neighbors. We are one family."

When some were eager to leave the complex, some were eager to enter.

A woman surnamed Chen arrived at the gate two hours before the end of quarantine. Holding a bouquet of sunflowers, she said it was for her bestie living inside.

“I can’t wait to rejoice with her and give her the flowers with a big hug,” Chen said.

Chen got to wave hello to her friend who came down to the gate early to pick the flowers delivered by a guard.

“We've still got many chances to celebrate later,” said Chen. “Right now, I’m just satisfied to know she’s safe and sound.”

Holding three bags of fruits, a computer engineer surnamed Cheng arrived at the complex one hour before the quarantine ended.

He said he was on a business trip in neighboring Hangzhou City when the complex was placed under quarantine.

“I missed my wife so much. I just couldn’t wait to go home,” he said.

Over 14 days, nearly 100 neighborhood workers, security guards, cleaners and others were on duty to maintain order and ensure the safety of Mingtianhuacheng, home to more than 6,000 residents.

They slept on cots or directly on the ground in offices, basements and neighborhood activities rooms. Bathes became a luxury. But they didn’t complain.

Resident and volunteer Yao Yixin said she was very touched to receive so much care during her work. Friday was her birthday, and the night before other volunteers held a birthday party for her. They shared the hand-made cake by her best friend.

“It’s simple but meaningful,” she said. “Tonight, I hadn’t expected that so many people would come to say thank-you to us.”

Resident Zhou Wei signed up as a volunteer on the second day of quarantine. He even teamed up with his daughter, together responsible for the daily patrol of buildings, putting up the latest notices and collecting feedback.

“As long as everybody reaches out their hands, we can ensure the safety not only inside our community, but also of the whole city,” said Zhou.

Her daughter was also working till the end of the quarantine, coordinating the on-site order at the gate after it was reopened.

“The difficulty shall be overcome in the end,” she said. “We should put the future and safety of residents first, which is exactly the literal meaning of Mingtianhuacheng.”

Shen Wei is a policeman in Zhoupu, and also a resident at the complex. He was out dining with his parents some distance away when news of quarantine broke out on November 20.

He then offered to join the temporary community police for the quarantine responsible for multiple tasks including test screening and coordination with residents.

Shen said he looks forward to reuniting with his wife and daughter after the complex is reopened, because he will be soon transferred to other provinces for other missions.

“In the past years we’ve witnessed similar community quarantines, but it’s a unique experience to go through it by yourself,” said Shen.