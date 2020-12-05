News / In Focus

Salute to police officers who safeguarded neighbors under lockdown

Ten police officers who stayed in Mingtianhuacheng residential complex, the neighborhood under lockdown for 14 days, kept their neighbors safe.
Ti Gong

Shen Wei, one of the police officers who lives in Mingtianhuacheng, talks to a resident.

Ten police officers who stayed in the Mingtianhuacheng residential complex during the COVID-19 lockdown lived up to their duty during the special time they shared with their neighbors.

One of them is Qian Jia, a police officer of the command department of Pudong Public Security Bureau. 

Qian took his girlfriend for dinner at his parents’ apartment at the Pudong New Area complex of over 6,000 residents on November 20 when the lockdown was announced.

When he heard that Shen Wei, a police officer who lived in the complex and worked elsewhere, had offered to become a temporary community police officer in Mingtianhuacheng, he was inspired to do the same. Eight other police officers joined them.

After seeing residents lining up for the first large-scale nucleic acid tests, Qian, who is experienced in coordinating major actions in the police force, advised authorities to move the testing point to another area and schedule tests for residents. This greatly improved the order at the point.

Tang Siqi, a police officer of Hengmian Police Station, lives in a building next door to the one that was completely locked down as the COVID-19 patients lived there. He volunteered to fetch parcels delivered to the 40 households in the locked-down building from the gate of the residential complex and put them at the entrance to the building.

“I’m used to being busy as a police officer,” he said. “Going up and down to serve my neighbors is nothing to me.”

The police officers were also there to respond to crimes.

Officer Shen saw in a WeChat group of residents that a resident posted a picture of his white car which had been graffitted with black words reminding him to park properly, and expressed a protest.

Shen contacted the resident and offered help to unravel the case. After a check of the footage of surveillance cameras inside the residential complex, it turned out that the words had been written on the car before the resident drove it back home and parked it for the lockdown.

Ti Gong

Qiu Huanqiang, a police officer who lives in Mingtianhuacheng, keeps order at a queue for COVID-19 tests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
