Mother gives birth to a boy during quarantine

Lu Ying, 34, was among three mothers who gave birth on the same day during quarantine at Mingtianhuacheng residential complex in the Pudong New Area after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed on November 20.

Lu, already a mother of a 4-year-old boy, said she was worried after the area was announced a medium-risk zone.



Instead of her booked hospital, she had to be transferred to the designated Zhoupu Hospital, which meant a totally unfamiliar environment with new doctors.

“I was also worried about the checking procedures as I was told it had to be conducted in the fever clinic according to quarantine rules,” said Lu.

She felt more secured after her and her child’s safety was reassured by Wu Suqin, vice president of the hospital, who has over 30 years of experience in obstetrics. Her pre-delivery check was also later adjusted to be done in an ambulance.

Lu said she created mutual bonds through a WeChat group with the other two mothers about to give birth.

“I feel that during this special period, pregnant women like me and the other two have received extra attendance, which made us really grateful,” said Lu.

Lu said she really missed her elder son who was looked after by her parents during the time she was in hospital.

“I can’t wait to give him a big hug,” said Lu. “I also want to thank my parents, as well as my husband, who have been giving me tremendous care during quarantine.”

The couple is also pondering on giving the newly born baby a nickname to mark this special period.

“When he gets older, we want to tell him this story and the meaning behind his name,” Lu said. “We’ve come up with several ideas, but currently we want to keep them a secret.”

