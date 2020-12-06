Mingtianhuacheng residents have the run of complex again

Mingtianhuacheng has woken up after its 14-day COVID-19 lockdown.

Entrances to the complex in Pudong’s Zhoupu Town were alive with people on Saturday morning. Some returned with bags of fresh vegetables and meat bought from wet markets, while some headed to nearby breakfast stalls.

For fitness enthusiast Wang Sifu, there was nothing better than running to start the first day after lockdown. He led a group of residents, including children and elders, around the complex starting at 6:30am.

During the 3-kilometer race, they waved national flags, which according to Wang, was to commemorate the moment and pay tribute to efforts against COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

Wang is in charge of a Zhoupu-based running club of nearly 300 members. Before the coronavirus lockdown, he would lead his members to run in Zhoupu Park every Saturday.

“After I was informed of the lockdown, I cancelled it,” he said. “Initially I was worried. I didn’t know the future of the complex.”

Wang couldn’t endure days without his exercise. After he tested negative, he decided to run inside the complex in the early morning when it’s muted and hushed.

With mask on, he started running at 5:20am and returned home by sunup, during which there were no people or cars passing by. According to him, it made him to feel safe.

Resident Peng Zhigang, a member of Wang’s running club, chose to run around the garbage area.

“One lap around the garbage is approximately 160 meters," he said. "I ran 100 laps every day."

Sometimes, he also went upstairs to run in the complex, but he didn’t join Wang.

“We ran separately as to keep social distance,” Wang said. “After running, we threw away masks, washed clothes and disinfected shoes.”

The special running experiences has allowed him to explore the unknown beauty of the complex.

“The lighting around the corner near the entrance to the complex is so beautiful, I hadn’t noticed it,” he said.

Also, he was surprised to find that there are many running enthusiasts in the complex through WeChat chatting with neighbors. During the lockdown, his club gained 13 new members.

According to him, the quarantine has brought neighbors closer.