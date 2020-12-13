Cat lovers and cat haters find some common ground

News / In Focus

Two rival groups of residents – one sympathetic to stray cats and one not – have buried the hatched after a halfway house recently opened as part of a project to control strays.
Two rival groups of residents — one sympathetic to stray cats and one not — have buried the hatched after a halfway house, of sorts, recently opened as part of a project to control strays.

After being neutered, stray cats are sent for recuperation to the site, located in an underground garage in the residential complex of Jiulongcang Xiyuan in Yangpu District.

Stray cats became an issue in the complex after a young child was hurt while chasing one.

That unleashed a barrage of online vitriol toward strays, whose population was increasing because so many cat lovers were feeding them. Some people suggested that poison be put out to kill the cats. That raised the hackles of the cat lovers.

To lower the heat, Yang Shaojia, a 30-something resident who is a cat lover, called together some neighbors to sit and work out a solution.

Researching what other places in the world do to handle exploding stray populations, the group found that the common policy of trap, neuter, release is an effective, humane way to address the problem.

Last year, a “trap, neuter and release” team headed by Yang was established. The group collected 4,000 yuan (US$611) initially to pay for the cats to be neutered at an animal hospital. After the surgeries, the cats were taken to the recuperation site, which is cleaned and disinfected by team members every day.

After a week of recovery, the cats are put up for adoption, when homes can be found. In the first six months, 12 stray cats were neutered and seven were adopted out, said Zhang Xiao, a team member who takes care of the cats in the station after work.

“If no homes can be found for them, they are released back where they were caught,” Zhang said.

Zhang added that the aim is not to eliminate stray cats but to keep their numbers down because cats are needed to catch rats.

At first, cat haters were opposed to the idea of the recovery station because they misunderstood its purpose, Zhang said. But opposition has eased and some people who don’t like cats have even volunteered to help or have donated money to the project. The team has grown to 30 residents.

One day a resident heard a cat meowing all day from a wall where it was stranded. Seven or eight neighbors arrived on the scene with warm water and blankets to try to help the cat. With the help of residents and staff from the property management company, the tabby was rescued and adopted out a month later.

Money for similar residential projects will be earmarked for 19 housing complexes in a Yangpu subdistrict in the near future.

