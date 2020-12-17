Hospital tries modern approach to treating one of most fatal cancers

The high-profile deaths of US Supreme Justice Ruth Ginsburg, opera great Luciano Pavarotti and soul singer Aretha Franklin cast a public light on pancreatic cancer, one of the most fatal and hardest to cure of all cancers.

Knowing that, I felt a flash of unease as I walked onto the 13th floor of the inpatient care building at the Shanghai Cancer Center, which houses the pancreatic surgery department.

The statistics are somber. Due to the difficulty in diagnosing the disease at an early stage, its generally accepted five-year survival rate is about 9 percent.

I came to visit a patient surnamed Cao, who underwent surgery a few days earlier. His wife, surnamed He, was sitting at his bedside. She told me her husband was in a stable condition and they were both grateful for the quality care he is receiving at the hospital.

“The surgeon checks on him at least three or four times a day,” said He. “His dedication and patience have given us psychological support in fighting this disease.”

The pancreas is an abdominal organ that is located behind the stomach. It’s about 15 centimeters long, oblong and flat.

It makes the enzymes that digest proteins, fats and carbohydrates in the intestines, and produces the hormones insulin and glucagon.

Cao’s surgeon is Dr Yu Xianjun, director of the department and vice president of the hospital.

I was lucky to catch up with the busy doctor between appointments. I found him to be energetic, passionate and loquacious about his job.

A photo on the wall next to his office shows the pioneers who founded the department in 2010.

“We had only three formal employees and seven patient beds when we started,” he said, pointing at himself and his two colleagues in front of a row of students.

The small team came from Huashan Hospital, where Yu practiced surgery for 17 years.

The department now has 80 employees and performs a third of Shanghai’s pancreatic malignancy surgeries. Its overall five-year survival rate is 25 percent.

“This is the most meaningful thing we’ve done in the past 10 years,” said Yu. “We are here to prolong the life of patients.”

Ti Gong

In the past 20 years, the incidence of pancreatic cancer in Shanghai has increased from 10 to 15 cases per 100,000 people. That has been attributed to a change in eating habits and the fast, stressful pace of life in the city.

According to Yu, treating pancreatic cancer is an ultimate test of surgical skills and tumor research.

Since the beginning of last century, surgical removal of tumors has been the dominant approach to treating cancer. But removal of the pancreas can be very risky because the disease may easily spread to other organs.

“Cancer is a systemic disease that indicates a change of the body’s overall environment,” said Yu. “To treat the most complicated cancer, auxiliary methods must be used, apart from surgeries.”

Thanks to the development of new therapies, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy, the life expectancy of late-stage cancer patients can be prolonged for about five years.

“The era of depending merely on surgical resection has passed,” said Yu.

The cancer center has been a pioneer in the development of multidisciplinary treatment since 2015.

Yu remembers the night years ago when he was on duty during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and first proposed to the hospital president the idea of starting a department for pancreatic cancer.

“He thought I was crazy,” said Yu. “But I was insisting on the importance of comprehensive treatment, including chemotherapy for surgeries.”

In the end, the president acquiesced and gave Yu approval to transfer a small nurses’ room into a day ward for chemotherapy.

“We had to make something of it before asking for more,” said Yu.

Looking back, he said it was a difficult time, dealing with scant financial support and pressures such as lack of hands.

“They almost went on a strike because of the excessive number of patients,” Yu said of the nurses.

Colleagues were often astonished by his boldness, such as the time when he flew to Beijing alone to apply for funding for medical seminars or how he began searching for German partners to improve cancer research.

But his persistence paid off in the end. A comprehensive treatment department for pancreatic cancer was established two years later and conducted more than 10,000 chemotherapies every year (person-time).

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

For Yu, the application of a multidisciplinary approach requires practical matters, such as bringing in experts from different fields and venues.

“Cross-discipline is not one man’s task,” said Yu.

Through joint efforts, minimally invasive surgery was introduced in 2018. The east wing of the hospital’s Pudong branch also opened last year, where patients can receive comprehensive treatment plans by visiting a single clinic.

Yu’s team now comprises doctors specializing in surgery, medical oncology, radiotherapy, pathology and imaging.

“The Pudong wing is like a blank page where we can put all doctors together and write a new chapter in pancreatic cancer treatment,” said Yu.

After making online appointments, patients are examined by a team of five doctors. Medical students are often in attendance.

Currently, outpatient services are provided every three days, with the capacity to handle 40 patients half a day. Yu is hoping to expand that to daily services.

The department is now one of the biggest frontline center for pancreatic diseases in Asia, receiving more than 20,000 patients every year.

The new chemo wards are no longer cramped.

“With the standards and resources here, doctors can also concentrate on scientific research leading to medical breakthroughs,” Yu said.

The department has been given the title of Shanghai Pancreatic Cancer Institute by the city’s health commission for its cutting-edge research and large volume of patients since 2015.

Of all the accolades displayed on the walls, Yu is most proud of a bronze plaque marking that designation.

“It gives us a bigger platform for pancreatic cancer research,” he said.