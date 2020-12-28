The tribulations of 2020 will be written in stories of our humanity

Coronavirus tested us, and despite heartbreak, we rose to challenges in our unity and compassion.

Imaginechina

When will it all end? The question weighed on everyone’s mind this year as the coronavirus pandemic rode roughshod through daily life. We have had to cope with fear and anxiety, and endure loss of jobs, closure of schools and disruptions in personal relationships.

Amid all the gloom, we summoned our resilience and found hope in unity. As vaccines begin to roll out, prospects for the new year are brighter. But nothing can erase the memories of a year like no other.

When the Shanghai government held its first press conference after the COVID-19 outbreak on January 26, everyone braced for the announcement of citywide strict pandemic prevention measures. On the second day of the Chinese New Year, the festive mood dried up. We were sequestered at home.

But human kindness couldn’t be quarantined. The story of 2020 will be written in the stories of people who reached out in solidarity with others.

People like Rabbi Shalom Greenberg, director of the Shanghai Jewish Center. He led the city’s Jewish community in donating more than 20,000 face masks and hand sanitizers to elderly residents, children and doctors, when protection gear was still in severe shortage across China.

"When Jewish refugees came here during World War II, they were welcomed and helped by local people, so this is a time for the Jewish community to repay the city’s kindness,” Greenberg said.

Diego Benedetto, an Italian-born pilot with China Eastern Airlines, sent a letter to colleagues based in the then pandemic epicenter of Wuhan.

"You will overcome this because there is no adversity that is stronger than you,” he wrote. “You are really the best."

Huang Guoxin, a senior pharmacist from Shanghai East Hospital, volunteered to join a city medical squad dispatched to Wuhan, even though his wife was pregnant. He was among the first team to reach the city. His baby is named Zuyi, meaning "prevent the epidemic."

Liu Yuelai, a professor at Tongji University, initiated a garden project that attracted 200 participants within a week in February. The group raised seedlings at home and then placed them in public areas of neighborhoods, with notes on caring for the plants and invitations to join the activity.

"We hope that those who are forced to stay indoor might enjoy a taste of spring with potted plants on their balconies, " Liu said.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A "Safeguard Yuyuan Road" campaign was launched in March. Inspirational messages were passed among shop owners and residents on the historical street to cheer them up during the outbreak.



Over 500 cards with words of encouragement were distributed on the Changning District road. They were written by customers and shop owners.

"Whenever I pass by your lantern store, I can feel the warmth from each lamp,” one Dutch-born customer wrote on a card. “I regard the lanterns as a gift lighting up the cold winter."

"Life has sunshine and clouds, but your coffee always reinforces the passion to carry on,” a customer wrote to the Akimbo café.

"We are looking forward to more exhibitions after the end of the epidemic," a resident wrote to the newly opened Su Shanghai Museum, a community project created in an abandoned dormitory building.

Xu Wenxin, 23, a senior at the University of Toronto, initiated a campaign among overseas students in North America to pay tribute to medical workers in China.

"There were many negative news reports abroad about the situation of the epidemic in China,” Xu explained. “I was shocked.”

Huang Wen, deputy director of the Lao Feng Xiang Design Center, said the work of front-line medical teams was inspiring. She and colleagues designed a commemorative brooch and gave one to each Shanghai medical worker who fought the disease at the front line in Wuhan.

When will this pandemic end?

We enter 2021 with challenges still facing us. It might take some time for vaccines to provide the blanket protection needed to fully return to life as it once was.

Queen Elizabeth II, in her annual Christmas message, told Britons — and the world — that “we need life to go on. Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer. Even on the darkest nights, there is hope in the new dawn.”