An old, obscure industrial zone gets a Suzhou Creek makeover

The Jiading District segment of the waterway will preserve some of the area's factory history.

Suzhou Creek holds a special place in the hearts of Shanghai residents. The region's silks and ceramics were carried along the Maritime Silk Road in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), and centuries later the area became an early industrial hub of the city. By the 1980s, the creek had degenerated into a fetid waterway, flanked by shantytowns. But that was the past. The future is now fully on display with the completion of years of intensive cleanup projects and redevelopment of the waterfront. This series explores the creek in each of the six city districts through which it flows.

The new walkway along Suzhou Creek extends all the way from the creek’s confluence with the Huangpu River at the Bund to the S20 Expressway, or Outer Ring Road.



Like many other parts of the creekside, the 22-kilometer stretch of the waterway that flows through Jiading District has an industrial past, but it’s lesser known.

However, Jiading officials hope to lift its profile with the renovation of a former industrial zone along 670 meters of the creek bank. The upgrade includes a riverside park and a technology hub that will partly utilize former factory floors as office space.

Factory buildings began blocking access to the creekside in the 1970s. Over the years, the industrial zone underwent great changes as China opened up to the outside world and undertook a major transformation of its industrial sector.

The former Shanghai General Metallurgical Equipment Factory was a major occupant of the creekside, covering an area equivalent to 33 soccer fields, or more than half of the 23 hectares of industrial space. By the early 1990s, the factory employed 6,000 people.

The factory, however, went bankrupt in 1997. It emerged from reconstruction as Shanghai Electric, which itself was later merged into another company. Due to high losses, the consolidated company was shuttered in 2015.

Other major occupants of the industrial zone were a textile company and a transportation company that operated the docks along Suzhou Creek.

As the services industry gradually replaced heavy industry in this part of Shanghai in more recent years, the old factories were either closed or relocated, leaving behind dilapidated hulks. Some of the buildings were leased out, including to a large sports center.

Plans to transform the former industrial zone began in the 2000s. In 2018, the three major companies that formerly operated in the zone established an asset management company called Jinshajiang to develop the area.

According to the new plans, a public green zone and park will be built on 2.5 hectares along Suzhou Creek. They will preserve parts of the former factories, including a fire watch tower that once overlooked warehouses of the textile company.

Meanwhile, away from the banks, an inland area of 5.3 hectares will be turned into a clean industry park for the research and development of aerospace science and technology.

While most of the former factory buildings will be torn down, two of them that have brick facades and are in relatively better condition will be preserved in the new park.

Jin Yachun, vice general manager of Jinshajiang and a former employee of Shanghai Electric, said it’s important to keep the heritage of the past for future generations.

“The concrete factory buildings from the 1970s and 80s might not possess the same architectural values as those built earlier of steel or wood, but they deserve to be remembered as a part of the history of the city,” she said.

Residents of the area said they are excited about the renovated riverside of Suzhou Creek and its new access to the public.

Yu Fengfa, 61, who was born about a kilometer from the creekside, said the area of his birthplace was razed in the early 2000s and transformed into a modern residential complex inhabited by local residents. Yet, for many years, he never had the chance to walk along the creek near his home.

“Small Jinsha Park opposite our residential complex used to be the only place where I could walk near my home,” he said. “The new creekside walkway is such a delight.”

The closest Metro station to this part of the Suzhou Creek walkway is Fengzhuang station on Line 13.

A pedestrian bridge over the Xibang River near its confluence with Suzhou Creek was built to connect the creekside walkways in Putuo and Jiading districts.

Opposite the creek in Changning District is 60-meter-wide Linkong Park, which is connected to a greenbelt on the Outer Ring Road. Plans call for Guangshun Road N. to be extended from the Changning side of the creek to Jiading.

The district government said it also plans to extend the walkway beyond the Outer Ring Road in the future.