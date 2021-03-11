Love runs deep between orphans and their nomadic parents

"National Children" is based on true stories of how 3,000 orphans from southern China were adopted and raised by nomadic mothers in Inner Mongolia during the 1960s.

A heartwarming Shanghai-produced series “National Children” is being rebroadcast on Dragon TV from today.

Based on touching true stories, it tells of how 3,000 orphans from southern China were adopted and raised by nomadic mothers in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region during the 1960s.

Produced by the Shanghai Film Group, the series stars veteran actor Liu Xiaofeng and is set against the backdrop of the late 1950s and early 1960s when the country was suffering from natural disasters and severe food shortages.

Many parents from Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui Provinces had no choice but to leave the children they couldn't feed at orphanages in Shanghai in the hope they would survive and be cared for. This became such a heavy burden for Shanghai that it sought assistance and support from the central government.

Initially, then Premier Zhou Enlai asked Ulanhu, chairman of Inner Mongolia, to get more milk powder for the orphans. Ulanhu, instead, offered to adopt the children. It is estimated that more than 3,000 orphans were sent to Inner Mongolia between 1960 and 1963. Xi Zhongxun, then vice premier of China, made detailed arrangements for the relocation.

In September 2019, the TV series made its debut on China Central Television to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. It was well received by audiences, pulling in the most number of viewers in its time slot.

Recently, at the 13th National People's Congress, President Xi Jinping mentioned the touching story of the steppe herders' generous help decades ago, which convinced the Shanghai Media Group to rebroadcast the series to a wider audience.

This event has been an inspiration for films and television dramas. In 2019, the film "Song of Love" by director Peng Jun was released nationwide. Renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Yee Tung-shing's new movie "Fu Bei," based on the same historical event, will begin production next month.

The rebroadcast TV series is centered on the lives of four children after they are adopted by the nomadic families.

The true story of Mongol woman Duguima is told in the series. The then 19-year-old young woman offered medical aids and care for 28 orphans, including newborn babies and kindergarten-age children. She looked after all the kids, teaching them to speak Mongolian and even traveling long distances on horseback to take sick children to a hospital.

Duguima said the moment she saw these orphans, she had a strong feeling from the bottom of her heart that all of them were her own children.

The script of the series was incubated in Shanghai. It depicts the kindness and devotion of the Inner Mongolian people based on interviews and real-life stories. Among the heartwarming scenes are local people standing in a long line to donate blood for the sick kids, nomadic parents sparing candies for the orphans and a young nomadic woman giving up the chance to further her studies to care for her adopted child.

Director Bateer said he was moved to tears by the script. He had been waiting six years for a chance to shoot a TV series, supported by actor Liu Xiaofeng, producer of the series.

"We hope to show today's young people how our parents' generation grew up," said Liu. "Our country is like a big family. We can overcome any hardships in life with solidarity and love."

Later this year, several more TV productions, including "The Glory and the Dream" and "Order of Republic," will be broadcast on local TV channels to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

Screening info

Dragon TV

March 11-14, 12:30pm; March 15-26, 11pm