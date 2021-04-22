News / In Focus

Even a machine shop can contribute to a cleaner environment

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
Clinton Larkings works as a fitter and turner at a repair machine shop which has implemented environmentally friendly practices.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0

Editor’s note:

First declared in 1970, Earth Day is now an annual event celebrated on April 22 around the world to support and promote environmental protection. In the WorldSkills community, some former contestants share their views on how trade skills have a role to play in saving the planet.

Even a machine shop can contribute to a cleaner environment
Worldskills International

Severe drought is a periodic scourge in Australia. WorldSkills champion Clinton Larkings knows all about that. He comes from a dry inland region in the state of New South Wales.

“In New South Wales, we have to be careful of our water usage,” he said. “We just lived through one of the worst prolonged droughts on record. Water restrictions were imposed to keep usage at a minimum.

Larkings was a 2019 WorldSkills Kazan champion and Sustainability Award winner in the category of Industrial Mechanic Millwright.

He currently works as a fitter and turner at a repair machine shop, where he and other staff fix, repair and manufacture new parts for a wide range of industries, including agriculture, manufacturing and mining.

His work is heavily involved in installation and maintenance of industrial equipment. Larkings has implemented eco-friendly practices in his workshop, including waste management and material disposal. 

“We recycle what we can whenever possible,” said Larkings, who calls his skill a “jack of all trades.”

“For example,” he explained, “we recycle our steel waste to a local scrap metal company and collect all oil waste oil to be send away for recycling. When we use materials like steel, bronze, aluminum and nylon, we try to use as little as possible to reduce unnecessary waste.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     