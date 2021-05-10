News / In Focus

Community-based canteens for seniors getting 'smarter'

Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:53 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
Meal plates embedded with microchips enable one-click transactions, and e-labels for dishes show indexes such as fat and cholesterol.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:53 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
Community-based canteens for seniors getting smarter
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The price of a meal is read after the plate is placed on a scanner at the canteen in the Lujiazui Subdistrict Comprehensive Senior Service Center. 

Community-based canteens for seniors getting smarter
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Each dish has an e-label showing its nutrients. 

The city's community-based canteens for the elderly are getting "smarter."

Thanks to facial recognition systems, seniors no longer need to show their health QR codes.

Meal plates embedded with microchips enable one-click transactions, and e-labels for dishes show indexes such as fat and cholesterol.

Walking into a canteen with two of her neighbors in the Lujiazui Subdistrict Comprehensive Senior Service Center in the Pudong New Area, Xie Xiaomei, 65, selected several dishes.

Each dish is attached to an electronic label that shows both its price and the nutrients, such as calories, sodium, protein and vitamin C.

The technology enables quick payments after dishes are placed on a scanner.

The canteen also accepts e-yuan payments. 

Community-based canteens for seniors getting smarter
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The canteen inside Lujiazui Subdistrict Comprehensive Senior Service Center.

Community-based canteens for seniors getting smarter
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The canteen also accepts e-yuan payments. 

Community-based canteens for seniors getting smarter
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A diner uses the face-scanning payment.

Community-based canteens for seniors getting smarter
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A resident selects dishes at the canteen. 

"See? The whole payment process was completed within a few seconds. It is very convenient," said Xie.

Xie lives nearby and visits the canteen at least once or twice a week since it opened last October.

"It's hot today, so I don't want to cook at home," she said. "Digital payments have changed our lives, and I am now quite used to face-scanning payments."

"Digitalization improves the operation efficiency of the canteen, and provides a refined approach to senior services as well," said Xue Lina, a Lujiazui Subdistrict official.

The canteen is capable of providing 150 to 200 set meals daily.

Jiang Baogen, 72, was forced to use a wheelchair several years ago following a surgery. He had not dined out for years until the canteen opened, and is now a frequent customer.

"It's five minutes from my doorway, and the food is delicious with discounts for the elderly," he said. "I learned how to make digital payments from the staff here, which is very convenient."

"Community-based canteens for the elderly are a priority, and the goal is for every subdistrict and town in the city to have this kind of canteen that is able to supply at least 150 meals daily," said Zhu Qinhao, director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau. "A number of canteens featuring intelligent services, such as digital payments, radio frequency identification service plates and smart ordering, will be established."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     