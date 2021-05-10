Shanghai pressing ahead in digital transformation

City addressed the digital divide experienced by its elderly residents with the implementation of "silver digital services," including "one-click services" and special smartphones.

Shanghai is speeding up digital transformation to improve people’s daily lives, with shorter hospital waiting time, smarter parking, bus routes with artificial intelligence and simplified digital services designed for elderly people.

With upgraded digital infrastructure such as 5G, cloud and AI, Shanghai is answering public concerns, bridging digital gaps and optimizing user experiences, city officials said.

The city has set up 11 key projects in digital transformation, all related to urban management and daily lives, including medical, travel, education, transport and shopping sectors.

Some have already yielded results, such as shorter queues at hospitals and Metro stations, specific “silver digital services” for elderly people, robot “housekeepers” in hotels and automatic machines offering breakfast in industrial zones. The city is gradually integrating digital services in transport, tourism and culture services with other regions in the Yangtze River Delta region, in line with a national strategy for the region.

By the end of this year, Shanghai will have built an additional 20 digitalized scenic spots and 600 digitalized hotels, created “convenient parking” demonstration scenes, optimized and upgraded “smart breakfast” and “smart vegetable farms” pilot projects.

To address the digital divide for the elderly, Shanghai has launched “silver digital services,” including "one-click services,” and firms designing special smartphones, according to the Shanghai Economy and Information Technology Commission.

Through an official and unified e-governance platform — Government Online-Offline Shanghai — the city offers 100 simplified apps which are most needed by residents.

More digital infrastructures are deployed in the five “new cities” in Shanghai’s suburban areas.

The city-level digital network is being upgraded, with 40,000 5G outdoor stations, 30,000 urban security cameras, 700 smart retail machines and 200,000 green Internet data centers all to be completed this year.

The digital transformation is fueled by the local development of the chip and AI industries, which are both in a leading position nationwide.

In April, Shanghai was home to 216 newly signed investment projects with a total value of 490 billion yuan (US$74.9 billion), covering AI, chips and biomedicine.

In the next five years, Shanghai aims to double output in the chip and AI sectors, according to the city’s latest blueprint.