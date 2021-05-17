News / In Focus

Tackling the vexing problems of charging e-bikes at home

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  13:36 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
Residential communities are taking steps to ensure that unsafe practices end and practical solutions are provided.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  13:36 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
Tackling the vexing problems of charging e-bikes at home
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jin Wenjun, a community police officer who serves Fuyou Jiayuan residential complex in Jiading District, instructs a resident to charge his e-bike using an app at the new e-bike charging facility in this complex.

Wu Meifang, a 69-year-old resident at the Fuyou Jiayuan residential complex in Jiading District, used to recharge her e-bike by lowering an electrical extension cord from her fourth-floor apartment to where her bike was parked below outside.

“The battery was too heavy for me to carry to the fourth floor to charge,” she explained. “I know it’s unsafe to do so, but others were doing the same thing.”

The community police officer last month told Wu it was illegal to charge her bike from an inside extension. But thanks to community efforts, she and other e-bike owners who have flouted the rules now have a convenient alternative.

New e-bike rules that came into effect this month in Shanghai prohibit people from charging their bikes by parking them inside residential buildings and also reinforce the ban on using electrical extensions.

To improve enforcement of the rules, new solutions have been found to make bike-charging safe and legal.

Like many older residential complexes in Shanghai, the Fuyou Jiayuan complex in Fengbang Town has no underground parking space for e-bikes. Above ground, there are 25 parking spots for e-bikes but no charging facilities.

About 682 of the complex’s 4,300 residents use e-bikes, and about 400 of the bikes need to be charged daily, according to a recent neighborhood survey.

Tackling the vexing problems of charging e-bikes at home
Ti Gong

Many residents of Fuyou Jiayuan charged their e-bikes by lowering an electrical extension cord from a higher floor because there were absolutely no public e-bike charging facility in this residential complex.

The solution: 11 “smart” e-bike charging stations have been installed around the complex, with 252 charging docks. Residents are supposed to remove the bikes once charged and move them to other designated areas, although some don’t.

To charge the bikes, users scan a QR code with their smartphones. When a battery is full, the charging automatically stops. Charging cards will soon be available for residents who don’t use smartphones.

The smart charging system tells bike owners when their batteries are too old to be charged and thus pose a fire threat.

In case of fire or smoke, detectors installed inside the charging booths trigger dry- powder fire extinguishers hanging from the ceiling.

Surveillance cameras keep an eye on the charging and parking areas to prevent theft. They are hooked up to the Fengbang police station.

“Apart from safety and convenience, we have tried our best to offer smart solutions because they’re the best way out,” said Zhou Jun, vice director of the police station.

The charging facility in the residential complex was constructed by Shanghai Jiebao King Smart Information Technology Co. Liu Huijie, vice general manager of the company, said one of the biggest challenges was electricity supply.

“Since no e-bike charging facilities were originally planned for the residential complex, its electricity capacity couldn’t support the new project, so we had to do a lot of negotiations with the electricity supplier,” he said.

Liu said one charge costs about 1 yuan (16 US cents).

Jin Wenjun, the community police officer who serves the complex, said he will work with the site’s property management firm to clear all ordinary bikes and non-charging tricycles from the charging booths.

“We are also stepping up enforcement to stop those using extension cords to illegally charge their bikes outside or inside residential blocks,” he said.

Meanwhile, new elevator control systems in many of the city’s residential blocks prevent residents from using the lifts to move their e-bikes indoors.

The system uses surveillance cameras with pattern-recognition technology. When a camera detects an e-bike on board, the doors of the elevator won’t close until the bike is removed. A speaker system advises riders not to bring e-bikes into the elevator for safety reason.

In Xianghe Yayuan, a high-rise residential complex in Jiading’s Nanxiang Town, all 40 elevators have been equipped with the new monitoring system.

“It’s really necessary here because e-bike fires that break out on upper floors are hard to extinguish,” said Qian Yajiang, the community police officer who serves there.

Some residents, however, just refuse to comply. Qian recalled an e-biker who covered the elevator camera with tape to escape detection. He was caught doing so by another surveillance camera in the elevator and fined.

Tackling the vexing problems of charging e-bikes at home
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Once the surveillance camera on the left side detects an e-bike on board in the elevator, a voice reminder is given automatically, and the doors of the elevator won't close till the e-bike is removed. The surveillance camera on the right side serves general security purposes.

The cameras have brought unexpected benefits.

“We cut our elevator maintenance costs almost by half after residents were no long able to take their e-bikes into lifts,” said Xie Yong, director of the property owners’ committee of the residential complex.

In blocks where the e-bike monitoring cameras are installed, parking and charging facilities for the bikes are provided out-of-doors.

In the Xianghe Yayuan complex, there are over 3,600 residents, and one in three has an e-bike. The charging facilities, both underground and at ground level, allow 780 e-bikes to be being charged at the same time, and only half of the slots are usual taken.

The city’s new law on non-motorized vehicles prohibits e-bike users from unsafely charging their vehicles anywhere.

E-bikes can’t be parked or charged in any public space within a building, including hallways or stairwells and emergency exits, and on fire-engine lanes outside.

Parking and property management firms and neighborhood committees are required to monitor rule violations and report people who flout the law to authorities.

E-bike fires, usually caused by electrical failures, can be extremely serious if an e-bike is parked indoors. The main bike parts are mostly inflammable, but smoke from such fires is poisonous.

Between January 2020 and April 2021, 20 people were killed in 546 e-bike fires in Shanghai — a third of all fire fatalities in the city, according to the fire and rescue authorities.

A citywide campaign on unsafe e-bike parking and charging was initiated last October, with mostly positive results. Only 29 e-bike fires were reported in the six months to April, and there were no fatalities.

This year, the municipal government is funding new e-bike charging facilities at 500 residential complexes.

Tackling the vexing problems of charging e-bikes at home
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman charges her e-bike at a new charging facility in Xianghe Yayuan residential complex.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     