Take a seat on milk cartons to enjoy expo flowers

Tetra Pak containers get a second life as some 5 million cartons of them have been used make eco-friendly benches at the 10th China Flower Expo in the Chongming District.

Hu Jun / SHINE

After you add milk to your morning cereal, you probably throw the empty carton into the recycling bin. But that Tetra Pak container may have a surprising second life.



Some 5 million of the cartons were used to make eco-friendly benches at the 10th China Flower Expo that runs from tomorrow to July 2 in Chongming District.

The recycling is in tune with host Chongming Island’s image as Shanghai’s green backyard.

Along the main tree-lined walkway in the north of the flower expo site, four eco-benches in two lines stretch 156 meters.

Designed by Chinese architectural firm Arcplus Group, the benches were made of 52 tons of recycled Tetra Pak milk cartons, crushed and compressed into a durable material that is sun and waterproof.

According to Li Qianru, designer with Arcplus Group, it took half a year to develop the benches.

Hu Jun / SHINE

Liu Lei, another designer at the group, said user feedback was solicited in developing the eco-benches so that they would be comfortable.

The designers hope that expo visitors stopping to sit and appreciate the stunning floral blooms will also be prodded to think about ecological protection and sustainable development.

“We hope this kind of bench will be adopted elsewhere in Shanghai,” said Li. “We have already had a lot of inquiries.”

Other aspects of the lower expo are equally environmentally friendly.

For instance, “sponge city” technology has been applied to collect rainfall to water plants and flowers.