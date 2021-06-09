News / In Focus

Giving women with cervical cancer chance to become mothers

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
A 33-year-old woman from the Republic of Colombia underwent successful, specialized cervical cancer surgery in the city, providing her with hope to one day become a mother.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou and Andy Boreham.
Giving women with cervical cancer chance to become mothers
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dr Wu Xiaohua checks on Monica after cervical cancer surgery.

A 33-year-old woman from the Republic of Colombia who underwent surgery for cervical cancer showed great appreciation to doctors at Shanghai Cancer Center.

"I am so grateful to all the Chinese doctors and nurses who saved my life and gave me a chance to be a mother one day," said the patient identified as Monica.

The cancer was found during a health check in Dalian, Liaoning Province, about a month ago. 

Local doctors recommended she see Dr Wu Xiaohua, director of the gynecological oncology department at the Shanghai center.

Giving women with cervical cancer chance to become mothers
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dr Wu Xiaohua encourages Monica.

Wu said cervical cancer is a preventable, controllable and treatable disease through vaccinations, regular screenings, early detection and timely treatments.

"The awareness for regular checks is still low in China," Wu said. "Only 30 percent of women in urban areas and 20 percent women in rural areas have regular screenings.

"In the past, cervical cancer was usually found in women in their 50s and 60s, but there's an increasing number of women between the ages of 25 and 45 afflicted with the disease, which is caused by repeated high-risk HPV infection," he added. "It's related to early sexual experience and having more than one sex partner. Many young and middle-aged women want to remain fertile, in addition to having their disease treated."

The surgery, which is called abdominal radical trachelectomy, or ART, was first performed by Dr Wu's team in China in 2004. He is also the first doctor in the world to expand eligible patients from the traditional concept of cancer smaller than 2 centimeters to 2-4 centimeters, which gives more young and middle-aged women the chance to have children. 

"Monica's cancer was 3 centimeters. Under traditional standards, she wouldn't have undergone surgery. However, she is eligible for ART under our standard. So many patients who want to retain their fertility are referred to our hospital," Wu said. 

So far, Wu's team has performed ART on 452 women. About 10 percent of them have achieved the dream of becoming mothers.

Giving women with cervical cancer chance to become mothers
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Monica (left) walks with a friend after surgery at the Shanghai Cancer Center.

Giving women with cervical cancer chance to become mothers
Ti Gong

Monica is all smiles as she waits to return to Dalian.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     