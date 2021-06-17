Young performer devoted to ancient art form

Xia Huiying is 29 but the singing and storytelling art captured her imagination as a child, and the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe member wants more young people to fall under its spell.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Although Pingtan is an age-old theatrical art in China, Xia Huiying, a performer of the post-1990s generation, is enchanted by its charm and is devoted to its spread and development in Shanghai.

Accompanied by the pipa (a four-stringed lute) and sanxian (a three-string instrument), Pingtan combines singing and storytelling in the Suzhou dialect. It is an elegant art form that gives artistic interpretations and new perspectives of many famous stories.

Xia's affinity with Pingtan was almost a coincidence.

The 29-year-old learned to play the pipa as a child, laying the foundation for a study of Pingtan. During her middle school days, she received basic training in Pingtan and theatrical performance. When she was preparing for the high school entrance examination, the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe began to enrol new students. Knowing her enthusiasm for art, Xia's father encouraged her to take up Pingtan as a career.

"Soon I was further impressed by the vocals and artistic styles of the elegant art form," said Xia. "Its biggest charm is tranquility. Pingtan can give us a power to stay true to ourselves even though there are temptations in an impetuous society."

When she is tired during practice, the soft and beautiful tunes comfort her.

She has also been inspired by the historical stories.

"Pingtan is not a fast-food entertainment," said Xia. "A performer needs a long time of artistic cultivation and reflection to make improvements."

As a Communist Party member, Xia makes high demands of herself. She said that there are usually bottlenecks in the study of Pingtan. During intervals in performances, she keeps practicing and discussing with team members on how to improve their performance.

Even in the first half of last year, when cultural performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn't stop studying new skills.

"We had more time to create and practice new plays," Xia recalled. "At that time, I learned how to write stories and scripts."

The pandemic also made her realize her responsibilities to wider society.

During last year's Spring Festival, Xia and her colleagues practiced a new act in tribute to front-line medical workers, police officers, construction workers and volunteers. She was moved to tears by their devotion and sacrifice.

"On the Chinese New Year's Eve, we didn't have time for family gatherings and dinners," Xia said. "We had only four days to create and record the act. As the youngest performer of our team, I was worried at first about the lack of time. But the spirit of all the ordinary heroes who fought against the pandemic encouraged me to work hard."

The act was a success and it got Xia totally immersed in spreading traditional arts to youngsters.

Every week during the pandemic, she and her colleagues uploaded short videos of Pingtan and pipa performances on social media platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to give audiences courage, consolation and hope.

From the perspective of young people, they also hosted live online broadcasts about their training and rehearsals. They offered an insight into the distinctive charm of traditional Chinese arts. A young fan base for Pingtan is rapidly developing thanks to their efforts.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Xia also took part in the troupe's regular charity performances for elderly residents in nursing homes. She remembered that when they were performing, an old man was drawing portraits of them. He gave the portraits to all the young performers, telling them they reminded him of his young days. He was touched by Xia and her team's vigor and passion for Pingtan.

"As a typical post-1990s performer, I have been well protected by our country at many critical times," Xia said. "Now we have grown up and become strong enough to embrace all the challenges and do good things for others."

A native of Shanghai, Xia had to learn the Suzhou dialect. She also spent a lot of time studying the scripts of well-known works by older artists. The lidiao vocal of Pingtan artist Xu Lixian, whose credits include "Lin Daiyu Buries Fallen Flower Petals" and "Hua Mulan," is her favorite.

Xu, a former performer at the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe, created the lidiao vocal which is known for its tender and elegant singing of both historical and modern stories. She portrayed diverse characters on stage and had a big influence on the younger generation of artists.

Xia has recently been involved in the rehearsal and performance of the new version of "Wang Xiaohe." Wang, a leader of a local workers' movement, sacrificed his life in September 1948, just months before the city was liberated.

The original version was debuted by Pingtan artists including Jiang Yuequan and Zhang Jianting in 1955. It was a huge success, with all tickets sold out for the show's three months of performances.

Xia is also considering revising the script of "Meng Lijun," which is based on an ancient Chinese love tale. The emotions of today's young people and elements of modern relationships will be incorporated into the original story.

Xia said she is grateful for Shanghai Pingtan Troupe's support.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 70th anniversary of the Shanghai Pingtan Troupe. The troupe will host a series of workshops on the history and development of the CPC for all the young performers. Historical events and stories will be adapted into Pingtan performances.

Pingtan artist and writer Xu Mengdan, whose works are usually inspired by real-life stories, will revise the script for "Deep Love." The original play was created in the 1980s. It is about a young couple who bravely pursue love in spite of secular bias and opposition from their families. The new revised version will combine buzzwords and reflect the love attitude and concept of today's young people. Xia and the young performers of the troupe will have chance to take part in rehearsing the new version.