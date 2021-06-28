Photographers clicking for charity on CPC centenary

Two Good Samaritan photographers Liu Feng and Ju Ju initiated a public welfare project called kronos – taking pictures for the elderly above 65 for free. They have now taken professional portrait photos for more than 1,000 seniors since 2019, especially those who are relatively old, find it inconvenient to go out and have little social contact.

This time, they came to Xinjing Town of Changning District in Shanghai to click images for veterans to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.