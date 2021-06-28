Chinese composer never stops creating for people of China

Chinese composer Lu Qiming, 91, was awarded the July 1 Medal at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this week.

The 91-year-old Chinese composer Lu Qiming, whose credits include the classic symphonic piece "Ode to the Red Flag" and the score for the 1956 war film "Railway Guerrilla," was awarded the July 1 Medal by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this week.

Lu, an artist with the Shanghai Film Group, noted that he is so proud to be born in China and witness the country's development toward prosperity.



He attributed all his awards and accolades to Chairman Mao Zedong's speeches at the forum of art and literature in Yan'an in 1942.

"I learned from the forum that the aim of literature and art should be to serve people, and the reality is always a source of inspiration for arts," Lu said. "These concepts have nourished me throughout my career."

Born in 1930, Lu joined the New Fourth Army at the age of 10. When he was only 15 years old, he became a member of the Communist Party of China. He spent seven years studying to become a symphony composer and conductor at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, which laid a good academic foundation for his creations.

Over the past several decades, he has created more than 10 symphonic pieces and 300 songs. He has also written scores for many film and television productions such as "My Memories of Old Beijing" and "Romance on Lushan Mountain." Famous film songs like "Playing My Beloved Pipa" and "Who Doesn't Say My Hometown Is Good" have been beloved by generations of Chinese people.

In his senior years, Lu's enthusiasm for composing hasn't faded. He has completed the symphonic suite "Mission" and a newly revised version of "Ode to the Red Flag."

Last year, he created a capriccio "Bethune in Jinchaji," which pays tribute to Henry Norman Bethune's dedication to serving humanity, as well as China's medical workers' efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without charging anything, the artist has also written dozens of songs for Chinese armies, Shanghai Longhua Martyrs Memorial and Nanjing's Yuhuatai Martyrs Memorial Hall.

Lu recalled how he created the classic "Ode to the Red Flag" in 1965. He combined elements from the national anthem "March of the Volunteers" with his personal experiences and emotions in the piece.

"I used to attend the flag-raising ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing," Lu said. "When I watched the national flag rising, I was so excited and moved to tears. The piece conveys my love for China and it resonates well with the same feelings in the hearts of so many Chinese people."

Lu encouraged young composers to make their works deeply rooted in real life. The works, in his eyes, should first touch the composer himself, otherwise they can't touch any audience.

"With the changes of the era, composers may use new writing techniques for creation," Lu said. "However, they should bear in mind that their works are created for people. They should learn from the traditions and elements of Chinese folk music."

The artist added that he will keep writing scores for the country and people until the end of his life.