﻿
News / In Focus

Chinese composer never stops creating for people of China

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
Chinese composer Lu Qiming, 91, was awarded the July 1 Medal at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this week.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
Chinese composer never stops creating for people of China
Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping presents the July 1 Medal to composer Lu Qiming at an award ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

The 91-year-old Chinese composer Lu Qiming, whose credits include the classic symphonic piece "Ode to the Red Flag" and the score for the 1956 war film "Railway Guerrilla," was awarded the July 1 Medal by President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this week.

Lu, an artist with the Shanghai Film Group, noted that he is so proud to be born in China and witness the country's development toward prosperity. 

Chinese composer never stops creating for people of China
Ti Gong

Lu Qiming

He attributed all his awards and accolades to Chairman Mao Zedong's speeches at the forum of art and literature in Yan'an in 1942.

"I learned from the forum that the aim of literature and art should be to serve people, and the reality is always a source of inspiration for arts," Lu said. "These concepts have nourished me throughout my career."    

Born in 1930, Lu joined the New Fourth Army at the age of 10. When he was only 15 years old, he became a member of the Communist Party of China. He spent seven years studying to become a symphony composer and conductor at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, which laid a good academic foundation for his creations.

Chinese composer never stops creating for people of China
Zhou Xinwu

Lu Qiming in Shandong in 1948

Over the past several decades, he has created more than 10 symphonic pieces and 300 songs. He has also written scores for many film and television productions such as "My Memories of Old Beijing" and "Romance on Lushan Mountain." Famous film songs like "Playing My Beloved Pipa" and "Who Doesn't Say My Hometown Is Good" have been beloved by generations of Chinese people.

In his senior years, Lu's enthusiasm for composing hasn't faded. He has completed the symphonic suite "Mission" and a newly revised version of "Ode to the Red Flag." 

Last year, he created a capriccio "Bethune in Jinchaji," which pays tribute to Henry Norman Bethune's dedication to serving humanity, as well as China's medical workers' efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without charging anything, the artist has also written dozens of songs for Chinese armies, Shanghai Longhua Martyrs Memorial and Nanjing's Yuhuatai Martyrs Memorial Hall.

Chinese composer never stops creating for people of China
He Houming

Lu Qiming said he will keep writing scores for the country and people until the end of his life.

Lu recalled how he created the classic "Ode to the Red Flag" in 1965. He combined elements from the national anthem "March of the Volunteers" with his personal experiences and emotions in the piece.

"I used to attend the flag-raising ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing," Lu said. "When I watched the national flag rising, I was so excited and moved to tears. The piece conveys my love for China and it resonates well with the same feelings in the hearts of so many Chinese people."

Lu encouraged young composers to make their works deeply rooted in real life. The works, in his eyes, should first touch the composer himself, otherwise they can't touch any audience.

"With the changes of the era, composers may use new writing techniques for creation," Lu said. "However, they should bear in mind that their works are created for people. They should learn from the traditions and elements of Chinese folk music."

The artist added that he will keep writing scores for the country and people until the end of his life.

Chinese composer never stops creating for people of China
Ti Gong

Lu Qiming's works have been beloved by generations of Chinese people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     