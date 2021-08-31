Parents scramble for solutions in wake of off-campus tutoring ban

Parents of school-aged students decide what to do in the wake of new sweeping regulations intended to reduce students' academic burden.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Wang Yi, a mother of a third-grader in Shanghai, had her daughter's after-school tutoring classes well arranged just ahead of the new semester. She normally would have made these arrangements at least one month earlier, if not for a new policy to curb rampant off-campus tutoring.

"She had one tutoring class for English on Saturday morning and one for mathematics on Saturday afternoon over the past year, and we had planned to follow the same schedule for the new semester," she said. "However, subject-tutoring classes on weekends are banned now, and we had to make new arrangement. It's difficult since she also has to do homework from school on weekdays."

The Ministry of Education has in recent months rolled out a series of regulations to reduce the burden on students, both from schools and off-campus studying. The Shanghai Education Commission announced detailed measures last week.

One of the regulations is to ban subject-tutoring classes on weekends, summer and winter vacations and other national holidays. Even on weekdays, offline tutoring must end by 8:30pm and online tutoring by 9pm.

"Friday night is a popular choice now as students can leave their school homework for the weekend," said Wang.

But that's not easy either, as there are limited seats in offline tutoring organizations. Additionally, many of them are closing offline outlets or even ceasing operations in anticipation of market shrinkage under the strict regulations.

"I should feel lucky because both training organizations for my daughter are still open while some friends said they were left in the lurch as theirs shuttered suddenly without finishing courses or refunding their fees," said Wang.

She eventually secured one seat in an English tutoring class for her daughter on Friday night, but she failed to book a math class for her.

"Finally, I talked with my daughter and we decided to arrange a math tutoring class on Monday, as her school day ends earlier on Monday than other weekdays in order for teachers to have meetings," said Wang.

Wang confessed that she had considered stopping her daughter's extracurricular tutoring after hearing about the new policy.

"My daughter has been taking after-school training classes in math and English since she was in kindergarten," she said. "It's tiring, and I had thought about stopping even before the new policy was introduced, but every time I eventually decided to hold on because she is not outstanding in her class, and I hope the extra learning can help her catch up with others and build self-confidence."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Hu Yu, the mother of one of Wang's daughter's classmates, said the new policy postponed her plan to book a tutoring class in Chinese for her daughter.

"My daughter already has a private English tutoring class on Monday, and I had planned to book one for Chinese on the weekend, as I heard the course will be more difficult in the third grade," she said. "Since there is no such choice now, I'll wait and see if she can handle the course without tutoring."

Some parents turned their eyes to online classes.

Nicole Fan, the mother of a ninth-grader, said she doesn't dare stop tutoring sessions, as her son is going to take the graduation exam next year and face fierce competition in applying for high schools.

"It's a critical time and we have to study for all the courses – Chinese, math, English, physics and chemistry," she said. "It's really difficult to handle all of them on Friday night, so we choose online classes because it's convenient and can save commuting time. Recorded classes can be replayed on weekends if he cannot take the classes during weekdays.

"And also, information technology is really advanced now, especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which can enable teachers to teach and instruct students and answer their questions efficiently. There are also plenty of choices, including whole-class and one-on-one services."

Private tutors are now badly needed.

Ling Yun, who has one daughter in middle school and one in primary school, said she prefers private tutors for their flexible schedules and tailored services.

"I think children have already had enough classes during weekdays, so it's better to leave tutoring to the weekend," she said.

"Since there are no classes delivered by tutoring companies on weekend, some other parents and I have found private tutors for our children to have small-sized classes. I think such small custom-made classes can help my daughters solve problems in their learning."

She said she was also worried that online learning may increase time spent on digital screens and harm children's eyesight.

Some parents embrace the new policy and have planned more sports, tours and cultural activities for their children.

Hu said her daughter is active and loves sports, so she will add a taekwondo class to her current schedule, which includes swimming, tennis and horse riding.

Guo Qing, mother of a 3-year-old boy, said the new policy has eased her anxiety.

"I have heard that children need to take extra classes from a very young age and was thinking about enrolling my son in some classes this year," she said. "I'm so happy with the new policy that dissuades children from enrolling in after-school tutoring. I will continue to bring my son to parks and help him make new friends in all kinds of activities. That's how I grew up, and I hope my son can have a happy childhood."