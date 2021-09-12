'Happy communities' where everything you need is at doorway

Shanghai is promoting 15-minute community life circle, which gives people access to services like meals, fitness, nursing and health care within a 15-minute walk of their home.

Zhangyan Village in west Shanghai's Qingpu District has 2,525 residents. More than one-third are seniors aged 60 and above. The village, formerly known as Zhangyan Ancient Town, was established in 1069 of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

A renewal of the village started last year to boost rural revitalization, allowing villagers access to various life services within 15 minutes.

At the "happy community," library, cultural center, catering and shopping facilities have been built, enabling villagers to enjoy various services at doorway.

Idle farmland and spaces have been renovated. Old farmers' residences, roads and bridges underwent a facelift. Public service facilities have been upgraded with fitness facilities.

At the village's public center, villagers can play cards and chess, read books and watch movies. Birthday parties are held for villagers.

They can also seek medical treatment such as traditional Chinese medicine and have their blood pressure measured. A self-service vending machine sells beverages and daily necessities.

Under a digital approach, people can check their medical treatment records via a self-service machine "Healthcare Cloud."

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

A self-service machine with access to more than 180 government services is also available.

A villager, surnamed Chen, was learning magic from a performer at the center.

"It is a real fresh experience," he said. "I can try various free services at the center and I am happy about that."

"The village has taken on a brand-new look, and it is convenient and comfortable living here."

People can also seek legal consulting service at the center, which also serves as a platform to mediate neighbor disputes.

"The center was renovated from offices and we want to make residents step outside their homes to the community, and enjoy a 'happy community' life," said Tu Yongjun, Party secretary of Zhangyan Village.

There is a square outside the center with exquisite designs embodying the village's history.

It has become a popular venue for line dance and qigong – an exercise of controlling breath and coordinating body movement – among residents. At night, films are screened.

"The smile on villagers' faces reflect the happy community life here," said Tu. "Their sense of gain has been enhanced."

In total, 300 such "happy communities" integrating both online and offline platforms will be created in the district in the next three years, said Xu Jian, acting director of Qingpu District.

It is hoped that these "safe, harmonious and beautiful" communities will enhance residents' sense of gain, happiness and security, said Xu.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

In 2016, a guideline on the 15-minute community life circle was released in Shanghai, and actions have been implemented since then.

From 2019, a trial was conducted in 15 subdistricts with the emphasis on lifting facilities and service functions in areas such as education, culture, medical treatment, senior care, sports, leisure and employment.

Standards, mechanism and models have been formed based on the trial with accurate identification of community service gaps, said official Gao.

So far, 180 relevant projects have been implemented. Significant progress has been made at communities such as Xinhua Road Subdistrict in Changning District and Caoyang residential complex in Putuo District, with improvements to the environment and service facilities.

"Community is the cell of city and the basis of social governance," said Gao. "The 15-minute community life circle stimulates 'city cells' and injects glamor and vitality into the metropolis.

"The development of a city is accompanied with various new requirements, and calls for improvement of community layout and governance. The 15-minute life circle is designed originating from people's expectation of a better life."

It covers both downtown and suburban areas and is designed based on different features of communities, according to Gao.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

"It stresses a transformation of community governance and involves different parts such as the government, residents, community designers and social organizations," Gao said.

"A digital approach and various intelligent applications are featured during the process to empower community governance."

In Changning District, the 15-minute community life circle will roll out to the whole district by the end of 2025.

About 800 projects have been worked out and are proceeding smoothly.

The spirit of the community is epitomized in the three-story Gubei Civic Center in Changning. The community's Ronghua residential area has 33,000 residents from more than 50 countries and regions, half of them from outside the Chinese mainland.

As well as administrative services and cultural experiences, the center also offers meeting spaces for residents to discuss issues in their neighborhood. Projects are reviewed and voted on.

Hu Min / SHINE

One of the residents is Michelle Teope-Shen, an expat from the Philippines, who has been living in the Gubei neighborhood for about 12 years.

"I have seen significant changes in the community over the past years," she said.

"The civic center serves as a platform for residents to participate in community affairs and brainstorm issues regarding the community such as garbage sorting. During the discussions, expat representatives also share good overseas practices.

"It reflects the wisdom and power of the community residents."

For its diversity of population, this community is also one of the first around the country to be able to make suggestions to national and local lawmakers in legislative issues.

The civic center has expanded its one-stop services for the overseas residents in the community.

The Hongqiao Foreigner Talent Service Center, Service Station for Overseas People and Immigrants' Integration Service Station are based on the ground floor of the civic center nowadays.

Expats can complete applications for work and residence permits, immigration as well taxation affairs at the center.

Various activities such as charity bazaars are held at the community regularly. An upcoming event will be a pet "catwalk show" because many residents at the community raise pets.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Cai Xueyun, who is in his 60s, moved to Qingpu District two years ago from the city's downtown after retirement.

To his surprise, life is anything but boring, as it is enriched by diversified activities at the Quanxiang community center of Chonggu Town.

At the center, he practices calligraphy and oil painting, singing and dancing, chatting with new neighbor friends and even tries making handicrafts.

"Attracted by the pleasant natural environment in the city's suburb, I moved to Qingpu from Linfen Subdistrict in Jing'an District after retirement," said Cai, a former Baosteel employee. "At the beginning I was worried that my retirement life would be dull, but the center is only five minutes' walk from my home, and I am now a frequent visitor.

"The development of the area is rapid under the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone strategy and the public transportation is convenient, taking slightly over one hour to Nanjing Road by Metro," said Cai. "The air quality is really good.

"I have a strong sense of happiness living here."

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Shen Lian, Party secretary of Quanxiang residential community, added: "We host regular tea parties here, and exhibitions of calligraphy works made by residents are held from time to time. There is a playing area for children and a dance room.

"DIY activities are residents' favorite. Some are making mooncakes to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival."

The community is just one example of the 15-minute community life circle Shanghai is promoting, which gives people access to services such as meals, fitness, nursing and health care within a 15-minute walk of where they live.

"The circle is based on the concept of a livable community and features a pleasant environment with multiple functions catering to people's needs of a better life," said Gao Yue, an official with the planning department of the Shanghai Urban Planning and Natural Resources Bureau.

"It is people-oriented and aims to satisfy personalized demands of all age groups. It involves five aspects – living, employment, education, senior care and leisure."

Under the blueprint, people will have more employment opportunities in communities.

Leisure community spaces which are diversified and close to nature will be created. A green and healthy lifestyle will be promoted.

More sports venues will be built in communities, and children-friendly environment will be created.

People will enjoy a more convenient public transportation system, and they are encouraged to use low-carbon and green transport means.

Residents will have more learning opportunities in communities, and community-based senior care services will be provided.