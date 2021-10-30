Re-discovering the past to build a better future

Wide-ranging archaeological findings over the century have substantiated the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and instilled cultural confidence into the people.

The wide-ranging archaeological findings over the century, as attested to by the recently published 100 milestone archaeological discoveries of the past century, have helped reconstruct prehistoric Chinese history, substantiated the 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization, and instilled cultural confidence into the people.



In a recent interview, Duan Yong, vice president of Shanghai University and senior museum expert, observed that the significance of archaeological inquiry lies far beyond the confines of history, and has an eminently contemporary message.

"In helping us answer the three ultimate questions of 'Who are we?' 'Where do we come from?' and 'Where are we going?', archaeological inquiry essentially crystallizes all philosophical quests, scientific explorations, and artistic expressions," Duan observed.

Although archaeology is a highly specialized discipline somewhat mystified by its means of exploration - trowels and all - as a country endowed with a long civilization pregnant with cultural heritage, Chinese history has been subjected to the national spotlight, thanks to unprecedented attention from the leadership and mass media.

Duan cited as an example the latest discovery in Sanxingdui Ruins.

On and off excavations at the site can be traced to 1927 - to some jade implements accidentally found by a well-to-do local peasant while dredging an irrigation ditch. These were brought to the attention of Vyvyan Henry Donnithorne (1886 – 1968), a pastor whose judgement led to archaeological awareness, exploration, and protective effort.

The site continues to awe and surprise.

The more than 500 relics that have been discovered in recent months at the site - golden masks, jade and ivory artifacts and bronze wares with ingenious design and consummate execution – have created a national sensation, making it "a national spectator event," in the words of Duan.

But the significance of archaeology goes much further than mere gratification of curiosity.

By resorting to evidence-based scientific methods, using stratigraphy, typology and cultural factors analysis, the archaeologists, as if solving a jigsaw puzzle, manage to piece together historical images from time immemorial.

"This gradually enriches our understanding of the historic-cultural conditions of human society," Duan suggested.

"It bridges the past and future, not only affording us a more holistic glimpse into our past, but also shines the path of our future development," Duan said. "In sharpening the perception of our historical roots, archaeological discoveries instil cultural confidence into us, creating a home for our soul."

In the century since the birth of modern archaeology, major discoveries in the field have reconstructed our history of the ancient times (before 200 BC), and improved our knowledge of the middle ancient times (from 200 BC to the 14th century), making China one of the countries archaeologically most active and attractive.

The 100 major archaeological discoveries over the century, drawn up by the China Archaeological Society, no doubt include some of the most important discoveries in the field, although Duan admitted that in creating such a list there is always need for "balance."

Asked to list the discoveries he himself believed to be most important, Duan listed the Shuanghuaishu site, a massive settlement dated from the middle to late Yangshao culture period, about 5,300 years ago in today's Gongyi City, Henan Province; the Liangzhu ancient kingdom (near Yuhang of Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, about 5,300 years ago); the Niuheliang site in today's Lingyuan City in Liaoning Province, about 5,500 years ago; the Shimao ancient city, in Shenmu City, Shaanxi Province, about 4,200 years ago, and the Sanxingdui, in Guanghan City, Sichuan Province, about 4,000 years ago.

Duan observed that these discoveries are not only important for China, but also of global significance.

"For one thing, these discoveries coincide with the historical period of China at the dawn of Chinese civilization," Duan said. "For another, these are important material testimonials to the evolution of the Chinese civilization under influence of multiple sources."

Despite these encouraging developments, there remained important gaps in our perception of the Chinese and global culture and history, with many riddles expected to be solved in our future exploration.

"For instance, regarding the Zhou Dynasty (c. 1100-221 BC), there have been no discovery of any mausoleums of the Sons of Heaven from that time, even though Zhou was the longest Chinese dynasty," Duan said.

"The discoveries in the vicinity of the Emperor Qinshihuang Mausoleum are earthshaking in their own right, though it is tantalizing to conjecture what might lie in store within the Mausoleum itself. So far there has not been a discovery of any mausoleum of emperors of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), the Chinese dynasty with the most international impact."

When asked to identify the priority in the archaeological endeavor today, Duan made a compelling case for better coordination between excavation and protection, adding that somewhat disengagement between the two in the past had led to regrets or losses.

"The latest excavation of the burial pit at Sanxingdui exemplifies the best practice in that protective effort intervened before the excavations, which made possible, for the first time, full life cycle protection of the relics," Duan said.

Duan is a strong proponent for a multi-disciplinary approach to archaeological excavations, studies, and interpretations for, in the strict sense of the term, archaeological excavation per se also represents a sort of irreversible damage to an ancient site. Hence the need for maximum capturing of the relevant material or data, which might all come in handy in creating a precise and comprehensive narration of the human civilization and social history.

Duan also stressed the importance of international cooperation, for the diversity of human civilizations - already proved beyond doubt archaeologically - suggests that previous interactions and absorptions between distinct civilizations were extensive and substantial.

"Therefore, the international archaeological academia should join hands in striving to depict fully human societies with their developments, evolutions, exchanges, and merges, in light of the vision of the community with a shared future for humankind," Duan said.