﻿
News / In Focus

Shells and bones capture slice of life of an abandoned capital

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  15:10 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
Named after the last capital of China's first recorded dynasty Shang (c 1600-1100 BC), the Yin Ruins were famous for the discovery of oracle bones and script.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  15:10 UTC+8, 2021-11-02       0
Shells and bones capture slice of life of an abandoned capital
Xinhua

People visit the museum of Yinxu, or the Yin Ruins, one of China's oldest archeological sites, in Anyang, central China's Henan Province.

Yinxu, or the ruins of a capital city of the late Shang Dynasty (c 1600-1100 BC), became the first capital that has been documented and then substantiated by archeological findings.

Prior to this, there was disagreement among scholars as to the existence of the dynasty.

According to records, the Shang Dynasty relocated their capital multiple times. Some blamed this on the flooding of the Yellow River, and internecine feuds. The last capital for the dynasty, Yin, was located in northernmost Henan Province near the modern city of Anyang, bordering Hebei and Shanxi provinces. According to Shang Shu (The Book of History), King Pan Geng moved the capital from present-day Qufu, in Shandong, to Yin, after overcoming strong resistance from aristocrats and the people.

After Shang was overthrown and replaced by the Zhou Dynasty (c. 1100-221 BC), which established its capital at what was near modern-day Xi'an, Shaanxi, and after a failed coup, Yin was abandoned and forgotten until the final years of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), when a growing population repopulated the Xiaotun Village in Anyang.

Peasants occasionally dug up fragments of jiagu, or shells and bones, while they were tilling.

Shells and bones capture slice of life of an abandoned capital
Xinhua

The scripts on the oracle bones excavated from Yinxu are among the most ancient Chinese characters discovered so far.

At first such shells and bones were believed to be longgu (dragon bones) with therapeutic potency, until a scholar named Wang Yirong in Beijing, of an archeologist cast of mind, concluded that the strange carvings on these articles could be samples of an ancient form of Chinese writing that was even earlier than the characters in the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220).

There was a breakthrough in 1917 when Wang Guowei (1877-1927) managed to decipher the names of a number of Shang Dynasty kings, and construct a complete Shang genealogy. This confirmed the authenticity of Sima Qian's relevant description in "The Records of the Historian."

There have been older forms of writing systems found elsewhere in the world, but the one remarkable thing about the Chinese writing system is its uninterrupted currency, with at least 1,000 modern Chinese characters still bearing resemblance to their carved counterparts on shells and bones.

Shells and bones capture slice of life of an abandoned capital
Xinhua

A file photo of archeologists Dong Zuobin (right) and Li Chunyu working at the first excavation of Yinxu.

In 1928 archeologist Dong Zuobin was sent to Anyang, and he confirmed the place to be the source of the oracle shells and bones. Excavations at the site continue to this day.

Those carved characters on shells and bones were used in divination, with jia referring to tortoise shells (mostly the shell on the underside), and gu suggesting ox scapulas.

Shells and bones capture slice of life of an abandoned capital
Xinhua

An aerial photo taken in 2018 shows the Yinxu site in Anyang, central China's Henan Province.

When used for divination, small holes would be first drilled onto the objects, and then heated on fire. Cracks will emerge, which would be then interpreted as signs of good or bad omens.

The Yins tended to consult oracle in all matters of importance they were about to engage: Sacrificial offerings, hunting, war, whether the next ten days would be auspicious, or if there would be rain soon – a huge number of divinations concerned harvest.

A complete set of divination will consist of: Its time; identity of he/she who summons the divination; the divined question, and the reply. All would be inscribed onto the shells or bones.

Actually the Chinese character for divination, or bu, is telltale, made up of two cracks lying at an angle with each other. The divination occurred mostly in palaces and temples, and after the divination, the shells and bones would be consigned to the pits nearby.

One of the largest and oldest sites in China's modern archeological explorations, excavations here have laid the foundation for later work across the country.

Shells and bones capture slice of life of an abandoned capital
Xinhua

A long-handled ax, a weapon believed to be of Fu Hao, at the museum in Anyang. Fu was the wife of King Wu Ding, who led the Shang Dynasty to its zenith. Her tomb, discovered in 1976 near Anyang, is the only tomb of a member of the royal family of the Shang Dynasty to have remained intact.

Shells and bones capture slice of life of an abandoned capital
Xinhua

Characters on an artifact unearthed in Fu Hao's tomb at the museum in Anyang.

Other relics unearthed at the site, chiefly bronze and jade, also testified to the artisan sophistication of the period.

The event is a milestone in terms of the rise of modern archeology, combining as it did traditional epigraphy, the study of inscriptions on ancient bronzes and stone tablets, and Western archeological field studies.

The excavations also proved to be crucible of archeological talent, turning out some of the most accomplished archeologists, among whom are Li Ji, Dong Zuobin, Liang Siyong, Yin Da, and Xia Nai.

The findings also provide a timely antidote to historical scepticism prevailing during the early 20th century about the earliest Chinese historical documents. With the Shang Dynasty established archeologically, there ensued similar efforts for the Xia Dynasty (c. 2100-1600 BC), which preceded Shang.

Shells and bones capture slice of life of an abandoned capital
Li Yi / SHINE

Yinxu

Period: 1319-1046 BC, in late Shang Dynasty (c 1600-1100 BC)

First round of excavations: 1928

Best known articles: Oracle shells and bones, bronzeware

Significance: Making Shang part of the credible history; earliest Chinese characters

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Oracle
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     