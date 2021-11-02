New pharmaceutical technologies usher in a new era at Import Expo

New devices and treatment solutions are rushing to the stage at the China International Import Expo. Companies from around the globe showcase their new technologies.

Dong Jun / SHINE

New devices and treatment solutions are rushing to the stage at the China International Import Expo as multinational companies are betting on the increasing demand for health care in the domestic market.



China's biopharmaceutical market has been quickly expanding with a market size of close to 90 billion yuan (US$14.1 billion) in 2020, according to market consultancy firm IQVIA.

Cancer treatment expenditures in developing markets made up 26 percent of global spending at US$43 billion, according to the firm.

China is also expected to become the fourth-largest medical device market with a size of 900 billion yuan by 2022, according to industry research firm iiMedia.

Attendants at the CIIE have seen positive feedback and encouraging outcomes from the previous expos and have pledged further initiatives to drive health-care development.

"We feel the CIIE is a great stage to get our concepts and partnerships into implementation," said Felix Gutsche, president & CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim China.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The presentation of treatment advancement in humans and animals also emphasizes sustainable development ideas by reflecting the close connection between the health of human beings and animals.

As a demonstration of confidence in the biomedical sector, the company has completed the expansion of a biopharmaceutical manufacturing production facility in Zhangjiang in Shanghai which is now three times its initial size to help facilitate research results to transform into commercial products.



Shanghai stands out among other domestic cities in terms of its attractiveness especially for pharma giants and medical device companies.



A total of 18 of the top 20 global pharma giants and 17 out of the top 20 medical device firms have set up their businesses in the city.



Many of them also pledged to continue to invest thanks to the favorable business environment.



Siemens Healthineers' Corindus, an interventional robotic surgical system that was exhibited at the third CIIE, was used under a trial basis at the Boao Super Hospital for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) surgery.

It was also granted a special review of innovative medical devices by the National Medical Products Administration.

Pu Zhengrong, vice president of Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers China, said that 5G-enabled remote ultrasound technology has been adopted by over 200 hospitals to enhance diagnosis at the ground level.

A new-generation X-ray system used to check blood vessels with more stable and optimal images and minimal radiation doses than other technologies in handling similar procedures, and photon-counting CT without information loss, image noise, or free energy are among the medical giant's cutting-edge health-care technologies being displayed.



Dong Jun / SHINE

Roche also fully leveraged the influence of the CIIE to have 10 new medications approved in China in the first half of this year.

One of its new cancer treatments has been included in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Imported Drug List to facilitate introduction into the domestic market.

Earlier this year it unveiled the Roche Accelerator in Shanghai with an investment of nearly 300 million yuan to build up partnerships and fuel innovative solutions.

New offerings ranging from intelligent solutions to personalized health care are taking the stage.



Dong Jun / SHINE

Abbott is returning for the second time this year, and its smartphone glucose monitoring service "FreeStyle LibreLink App" was officially launched in China earlier this year after it was presented at the CIIE last year.



An upgraded FreeStyle Libre 2 glucose monitoring system and a mobile app designated to link with the system allowing the sharing of data with families and medical professionals through cloud technology are being displayed at its booth.



Mobile and interconnected technologies provide a new way to improve the management of chronic diseases with the adoption of cloud technology to enable multiple caretakers to manage a single patient simultaneously.

Fosun Pharma's debut products at the expo include the Continuous Non-Invasive Arterial Pressure Monitoring System and the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Negative Pressure Ambulance.

George Ye, vice president and general manager of Edwards Lifesciences China, said his company is also looking forward to favorable policies in the Greater Bay Area.

The company's Hypertension Prediction Index (HPI) technology which incorporates AI technologies in critical care monitoring equipment is also being presented at the booth.





Kavo Group, a dental equipment manufacturer group spun off from Danaher Corporation, is presenting at the CIIE for the first time this year with the digital dental solution "DTX Studio Clinic."

The imaging software keeps all 2D and 3D imaging data together for diagnostics, treatments, and follow-up to optimize the dental treatment process.

It has set up an innovation center in Shanghai to showcase the latest solutions and advancements in digital treatment and practices. It is also bringing to the expo the orthodontic solution system "Spark" to provide orthodontists with more predictable and efficient treatment planning.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Meanwhile, a newly invested affiliate GSK Enterprise Management Company was set up in Shanghai earlier this year to better facilitate the direct import and distribution of prescription drugs in China.

"We view the CIIE as an important chance to show advancement in our innovative treatment and to solidify our partnership with industry stakeholders," said Cecilia Qi, general manager of pharmaceuticals and vaccines at GSK China.

It has seen positive progress regarding local partnerships. The training program for primary care physicians in the field of respiratory diseases to facilitate proper and standardized lung disease diagnosis and treatment has benefited up to 600,000 physicians.

Dong Jun / SHINE

EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in vision care and lens manufacturing is bringing to the CIIE two myopia control products for children and youth.



The first all-in-one facility that combines capabilities in biological parameter measurement, curvature, and refraction measurements.

It's also exhibiting for the first time the "Essilor Exceptio" customized lenses for those with ultra-high refractive corrections.

It also hopes to continue its efforts in helping prevent and control myopia in the country by offering stricter regulations, more professional services, and stronger public education efforts.