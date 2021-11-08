Views on CIIE from foreign perspective Day 5

The following news and views of the ongoing CIIE, gleanings from major foreign press and news portals, might give a holistic perception of the significance of the expo.

Daily Mail, UK

Dan Andrews has paid for dozens of Victorian companies to attend a major trade show in China that the federal Australian government boycotted.

The Victorian premier broke ranks with Scott Morrison's policy towards Beijing for a second time after signing up to Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure plan.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne cancelled that deal earlier this year under new veto powers, saying it wasn't in Australia's national interest to sign a US$1.5-trillion contract with China.

The federal government also has no presence at the 4th China International Import Expo, which opened on Friday, as it encourages Australian businesses to find new markets.

However, the Victorian government covered the costs of dozens of companies to exhibit at the trade show, going against federal wishes.

"Our presence at the expo is helping connect Victorian businesses to key markets to secure new contracts and grow jobs," a Victorian government spokesman said.

The Victorian government has its own booth at the expo, which is branded with its official logos, as part of a major trade push into China.

Andrews also commissioned a building in Shanghai called Vic House, which opened a few weeks ago, to facilitate closer trade ties.

RIA Novosti, Russia

Russian food producers earned millions of yuan in seconds during the "Hi, Go!" online promotion of foreign products in the Chinese market last Friday.

The event with about 25 million viewers was organized by China Media Group as part of the 4th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

In total, companies from more than 15 countries took part. Russia was represented by the producers of "Crocant" sweets and "Iceberry" ice cream. In seconds, the candy was sold for almost 4 million yuan (US$625,000) and ice cream for 600,000 yuan. However, according to the organizers, the main goal of the activity was not only to quickly sell out a large volume of goods, but also to increase recognition of foreign brands in the Chinese market, which promises more active development of future sales.

Russia's trade representative to China Alexei Dakhnovsky said that the Chinese online retail sector was very promising for Russian firms, adding: "Online commerce brings good results. Today its volume in China is about US$1.5 trillion and there is room for all. It is also easier to register a foreign product online, which is necessary to promote new brands."

(Compiled by Liu Qi from Shanghai Daily and Wang Siyi from Shanghai International Studies University)