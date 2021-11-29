﻿
News / In Focus

Need a travel guide to Suzhou? Just follow epidemiological investigation

﻿ Ke Jiayun
﻿ Xu Qing
Ke Jiayun Xu Qing
  00:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0
In what might read as fake news, an epidemiological investigation has become an online travel guide sensation.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
﻿ Xu Qing
Ke Jiayun Xu Qing
  00:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0

In what might read as fake news, an epidemiological investigation has become a online travel guide sensation.

Authorities earlier found three Shanghai patients had traveled together to Suzhou City in neighboring Jiangsu Province from November 19 to 21 before being confirmed infected on November 25.

Unexpectedly, when Suzhou authorities released their itinerary to the public, people became interested in their sightseeing of Suzhou's rich historical and cultural heritage.

Need a travel guide to Suzhou? Just follow epidemiological investigation

Canglang Pavilion

Netizens said it's an in-depth "journey of culture" in only three days which involves traditional classic gardens, historical buildings, museums and Suzhou-style cuisines.

"The Shanghai epidemiological investigation has disclosed the Suzhou codes of Jiangnan culture (regions south of the Yangtze River)," said one comment.

Some said they were moved by the love for Suzhou's history and culture, and the places they visited deserve a mark for tourism.

The Baosheng Temple they visited in Luzhi ancient water town boasts nine famous clay arhats which were sculptured in the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and are still well preserved. The Zijin Temple on Dongshan Mountain is known for its lifelike colored arhat sculptures created in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

Need a travel guide to Suzhou? Just follow epidemiological investigation

Wangshi Garden


They also went to two gardens – Canglang Pavilion, the oldest Suzhou garden that can be traced back to the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) and Wangshi Garden built in Southern Song Dynasty.

Rather than complaining about the trio, people in Suzhou showed an optimistic and understanding attitude toward them.

Under a WeChat posting of Gusu Evening News, a reader from Suzhou called "Yanyujiangnan" said his beloved hometown is a city of gentleness with an atmosphere of ancient culture, exquisite artworks and crafts.

"The Suzhounese welcome people from everywhere to come to visit the gardens as well as historical sites and enjoy the delicious food here after the pandemic," the reader said.

A Weibo user added: "Where they went are all places of Suzhou's charm, and the travelers are longing for. Hope this round of pandemic can come to an end soon and the three friends can recover as soon as possible."

Need a travel guide to Suzhou? Just follow epidemiological investigation

Bansheng Temple

Another Weibo user said: "When discussing about this issue, there's no abuse and that's good. We're now in the period of pandemic and nobody is willing to be infected or spread the epidemic maliciously. We are all victims (of the pandemic) and need to support each other."

Epidemiological investigation plays an important role in China's "zero-tolerance" policy in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

At the very beginning, it was criticized for releasing too much personal information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, which could lead to cyber manhunt and cyber violence.

But now the authorities have paid more attention to strictly protect people's privacy.

For example, only the involved places were reported in Shanghai, instead of the patients' detailed tracks of what they do in those places, which has helped to win praise from the public.

Need a travel guide to Suzhou? Just follow epidemiological investigation

The trio also visited the newly opened Suzhou Museum West.

As well as travel guides some epidemiological investigation reports have become gourmet guides.

Some restaurants the cases frequently visited have become popular because of the delicious food, and some regional specialty foods have become known to the public though the reports.

For instance, following the report of an elderly man in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, who had jijia (chicken racks) at different restaurants three times in several days, people in other provinces came to know this food and it sold well all over the country.

It has been nearly two years since the outbreak of the pandemic, and China has always adhered to the "zero tolerance" strategy.

Apart from the reason that the strategy has been effective in controlling the spread of the coronavirus to a significant extent, thereby ensuring normalcy for people to the maximum, it is the people themselves who are optimistic about the strict measures, which may seem inhibitive and constraining to some.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangtze River
Weibo
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     