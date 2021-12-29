Night workers keep Metro trains safe and clean

In Shanghai, Metro trains are cleaned and disinfected every night after the day's operation finishes. Many workers spend holidays on their posts.

After the Shanghai Metro trains are parked for the night after a day's operation, some people start their night work to make sure that the trains are clean and safe for passengers the next morning.

Among them are the train cleaners who since late January last year have got an additional task in their routine – a COVID-19 pandemic control measure of spraying disinfectants in the trains.

Yang Wenqing, 49, is a manager of the No. 2 Train Cleaning Department of Shanghai Metro Property Management Co. A total of 82 workers on her team work at nine train parks around the city.

The staff go to work around 9pm and often work until 3am the next morning. Yang and two of her fellow managers also work at night to coordinate and inspect the quality of their work.

"Train cleaning is a demanding job because all work has to be completed within a certain time frame," Yang said. "When we are short of hands, some workers need to do overtime."

One of the train parks is located in the Yinhang area of Yangpu District. There, 33 to 34 trains are cleaned and disinfected every night. Two workers clean the trains, and one does the disinfection.

The workers, most of them aged between 40 and 55, have become increasingly efficient in the disinfection work, according to Yang.

Yang herself started working for Shanghai Metro as a cleaning worker in 1999 and has worked in stations on lines 1, 2 and 3.

"Our company has been implementing high standards for cleaning work, and the establishment of the train cleaning department testifies to that," she said.

Yang has spent a lot of holidays on her post in the past two decades, and it is the same for many of her co-workers.

"Our job seems to be minute, but we take it as our responsibility to ensure a safe riding experience for passengers," she said.