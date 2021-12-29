News / In Focus

"Cradle of Shanghai" stays busy by delivering babies

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:12 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital is called the "cradle of Shanghai", because one sixth of children born in the city are delivered in the hospital.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:12 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0

Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital is called the "cradle of Shanghai", because one sixth of children born in the city are delivered here. It is the hospital with the largest number of newborn babies.

Medical staff are busy with pregnant women and families are happy to welcome new members every day.

Medical staff serve pregnant women and babies

Xu Chenying, head nurse of the delivery room of the hospital's west branch, said delivering a baby is no longer as scary and painful as people see in the movies thanks to a various pain-relief measures.

"At the delivery room, we closely follow each pregnant woman and the fetus' condition and introduce medical measures like epidural and psychological guidance to help relieve their pain and anxiety," said Xu, who has been a midwife for about 18 years.

"I use my professional skills and care to help and serve each pregnant woman and their babies, trying to make the delivery experience as good and comfortable as possible," she said, while checking and calming a pregnant woman with a big fetus, a likely pointer to higher risk and pain during the delivery process.

"Cradle of Shanghai" stays busy by delivering babies
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Xu Chenying (center) checks a pregnant woman in the pre-delivery room.

Yin Xuelei is a doctor in the hospital's neonatology department. Newborn babies, who are born premature, have low weight and other problems, are kept in her department until they are healthy enough.

"The majority of newborn babies here are premature ones. They are little angels arriving ahead of schedule," Yin said. "I check each baby every day and give instructions in line with their individual condition. We want to tell anxious parents that as their babies are hospitalized all doctors and nurses are their temporary parents and we love each of them. Each baby is cared for and treated properly."

"Cradle of Shanghai" stays busy by delivering babies
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dr Yin Xuelei (front) checks a premature baby.

Young couple with a new member

Yu Wenzhu and Wu Jun just had a lovely baby boy on December 26. The 4,060-gram baby was the champion of weight on the day.

"He is also the champion of crying on the entire floor. When he cries, babies in other rooms also cry,"said Wu, with a sleepy but happy face. "It is our first baby. I even dare not to hold him when he was born. He is so tiny and so soft that I am afraid I will hurt him if I hold him."

The couple expressed their gratitude to the hospital and medical staff, who have given them strong support and help during the hospitalization. Due to COVID-19, each pregnant woman is only allowed to have one family member as escort. So, the young father has to do all changing and caring stuff by himself.

"I am learning. Only after having my own baby, I feel like an adult. It is a sense of responsibility," Wu added.

Yu said the entire process of pregnancy and child birth was smooth.

"We will be discharged tomorrow. It is magical that we arrived here as two and leave as three," she said. "The baby is the best gift I have received in 2021 and my new year wish is that he stays healthy."

"Cradle of Shanghai" stays busy by delivering babies
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yu Wenzhu (left) and Wu Jun take care of their newborn boy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     