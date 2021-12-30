No New Year's Eve revelry for these workers but still they offer good wishes

As Shanghai gears up to welcome the New Year, spare a thought for those who have to work on the last day of the year. No revelry for them yet they offer their good wishes for 2022.

People from different walks of life had a special year in 2021. Some welcomed a new member to the family, others were newcomers to Shanghai and began a new journey here while some worked under stronger pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the arrival of 2022, they are offering their good wishes and looking forward to a brighter future.

Deaf-mute barista A Ken was busy with his colleagues at the "bear paw cafe" making 100 cups of latte as the year 2021 drew to a close. The coffee was being sent to front-line medical workers as a mark of gratitude and to repay society.

"We have to thank the medical workers for their selfless contributions to ensure our life during these trying times," he said. "I hope the (COVID-19) pandemic will end as soon as possible."

Zhou Fang, secretary general of the coffee committee of the city's technician association, said: "It really touches us that medical workers are still on duty on these chilly nights. I hope the coffee will bring them some warmth."

The cafe, officially called Hinichijou, is popularly known as "bear paw cafe" because it started as a hole-in-the-wall cafe, literally, where a furry brown paw emerged from a hole to serve coffee. The wacky service mode was created for disabled staff.

Hidden in the shadows, wearing paw-shaped gloves, disabled people felt safe and courageous enough to join the workforce. This month, the cafe opened its first fenceless outlet, allowing disabled employees to serve customers face to face.

For pharmacist Tie Qinjie, it was one of the busiest days of the year as many customers came to buy gaofang, a personalized seasonal herbal paste tonic, at the time-honored traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy chain Lei Yun Shang West.

Tie and his colleagues were too busy to even go out for lunch. They just microwaved their meal box, and finished their food in a jiffy.

"I'm busy but I am pleased to work on the front line. I feel that more and more people are accepting TCM, and they are willing to use TCM to improve their health," he said. "In the new year, I hope to continue to defend people's health and promote TCM culture."

For Ji Jiaying, accountant at an outlet of Industrial Bank's Shanghai branch, too, New Year's Eve is one of the busiest days. Though it may mean a night of celebration for others.

"You know, December 31 is the day for us to make year-end settlements, so everybody will be up to their necks in our department on this day," she told Shanghai Daily.

Banks are open for business normally on the last day of the year.

"After business hours, we need to sort out and check our paperwork, making sure that all the accounts are handled correctly."

Born in 1990, Ji has worked in the bank for eight years.

"In the past few years, I have basically spent New Year's Eve with colleagues, and we count down to the new year together."

Back to the last night of 2019, Ji recalled she got off work at 2am.

When she left office and walked back home, she saw many people waiting for buses, having enjoyed their New Year's Eve festivities.

"How I wish for a more relaxed New Year's celebration this year with friends!"

Instead of feeling anxious, though, Ji said she feels that the final day of every year is so cool, especially when everyone's devoted to their job.

"We are a team; we fight together," she noted, adding that "the atmosphere of that day" can't be replaced by any other time.

Huang Xiaoying, a nurse at Longhua Hospital, spends each of her working day at the nucleic acid sample collection site, adorned in a protective uniform and gear for eight hours.

The site tests about 1,000 people and collects their samples each day. During especially busy days, Huang and her colleagues are expected to double the quantity.

"In summer, it is so hot and stuffy inside the uniform. The entire protective uniform is like a raincoat when we remove it. My face is always swollen after such a long time," she said.

"While wearing the uniform, we don't eat or drink to save medical resources and meet the large amount of testing demand as soon as possible."

Nucleic acid sample collecting is not as easy as people believe.

"It is not a simple action of swabbing the mouth and nose. We should explain our procedure to people, who may be anxious or don't cooperate. For patients on a wheelchair or children, we have to spend more energy and patience."

"It has been a hard year for all. My new year wish is that the COVID-19 pandemic will vanish in 2022 and that our work and life will return to normal," she said.