News / In Focus

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?

Li Yi
Li Yi
  20:47 UTC+8, 2021-12-31       0
Autonomous vehicles are just one component of evolving transport technology being introduced to improve our mobility, efficiency and safety.
Li Yi
Li Yi
  20:47 UTC+8, 2021-12-31       0

The biggest headache for many people living in a metropolis is traffic. For example, in many Chinese cities, congestion is a common occurrence. Is there a way to crack it? Building more roads? Hiring more traffic police? Or auctioning the car plates?

The solution may lie in intelligent transportation.

Hands-free autonomous cars

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
Li Yi / SHINE

Autonomous cars are not exposed to human error like distractions and cutting driving time. While the system takes over the controls, passengers are free to do whatever they want.

China has been taking the lead in testing and commercializing computer-assisted driving.

Autonomous vehicle startup AutoX, backed by Alibaba Group, recently announced the completion of its new automated production line of Level 4 fully driverless vehicles.

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?

The production line of AutoX RoboTaxi

According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, Level 4 driving automation means the vehicles do not require human operation and are programmed to drive under certain conditions. The technology is usually used in public vehicles, such as driverless taxis and buses.

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
SAE International

Tests with driverless taxis have been underway in many Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Tech giants, ride-hailing online platforms and traditional taxi companies all want a piece of the market.

Beijing approved commercial use of driverless taxi for the first time on November 25. The first user took a short ride of 2.1 kilometers and paid 1.24 yuan (19 US cents) after a discount.

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
Xinhua

Beijing approved commercial use of driverless taxis for the first time on November 25.

Shanghai has issued road test licenses to 25 auto companies and 234 vehicles in total, topping all other cities nationwide.

Trial operation of Shanghai's first autonomous bus line was launched in the Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in August. The 8.5-kilometer loop line with a total of eight platforms takes a bus 30 to 40 minutes to complete.

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
Pudong Times

The autonomous vehicle developed by CRRC Electric Vehicle Co Ltd

Shanghai riders have been able to hail a self-driving vehicle offered by Baidu's Apollo Go since September. Free rides are available at around 150 stations across Jiading District covering residential neighborhoods, commercial districts and office buildings.

Intelligent traffic lights

Not only are vehicles becoming smarter, but innovation also is occurring on the roadside. Instead of just being a timer, intelligent traffic lights can now change colors automatically based on traffic flow.

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
Li Yi / SHINE

One example of its effective implementation is in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Intelligent traffic lights have been deployed at 35 crossroads where green lights would automatically turn into red lights as soon as cars left.

According to local media reports, the new lights significantly reduced green light waiting time by about 60 percent, enhanced traffic flow and reduced traffic congestion and accidents.

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?

Have you had such experience? You were so absorbed in checking your mobile phone that you didn't notice you were running a red light. Today, the intelligent traffic lights and luminous crossing lines will remind you.

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
Li Yi / SHINE
How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
SHINE

Ten crossroads in Shanghai, such as at the Bund and the National Exhibition and Convention Center, were equipped with luminous LED strips in 2018.

The strips turn red when a red light is on and go green with a green light on. If a pedestrian ignores the warning lights and walks onto the crossing, a column on the other side of the street facing the person will take pictures of the offender for the police to later issue a ticket.

How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
SHINE
How does intelligent transportation change our lives?
SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
NECC
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     