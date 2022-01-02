The year of 2022 is going to be a busy year ...

Here are some events to keep an eye out for in the year ahead. They will shape the course of 2022 and possibly the years after that.

Jan 1: RCEP comes into force

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world's largest trade agreement, came into force on January 1 for the majority of the 15 countries. Tariffs have been eliminated on more than 65 percent of goods. That figure will likely rise to around 90 percent over 20 years.

Feb 1: The Tiger is set to roar

China will usher in the Year of the Tiger on February 1. The tiger is a symbol of strength, exorcism and bravery. The new year will coincide with the deadline for Tx2, a commitment by 13 countries, including China, to double the global tiger population by 2022. The project was launched in 2010.

Feb 4: Edging closer to the Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing and Hebei Province from February 4 to February 20. It is China's first Winter Games, making Beijing the first city in the world to host the Summer and Winter Olympics. The capital will also stage the Winter Paralympics from March 4 to March 13.

March 27: Election for HK official

Hong Kong's Legislative Council will elect a new Chief Executive on March 27 for the sixth term. The current Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, who was elected in 2017, will finish her term on June 30 and will be eligible for a second term. The winner of the 2022 election will take office on July 1.

April 10: French presidential election

France will go to the polls to elect a president on April 10. If no candidate receives a majority in the first round of voting, a runoff election will be held on April 24.

The current presidency of Emmanuel Macron expires on May 13.

May 4: Centenary of Youth League

This year marks the 100th anniversary of China's Communist Youth League.

The League is a youth movement in the People's Republic of China for people aged 14 to 28. The League's first National Congress was held in May 1922, under the leadership of the Party.

Sept 10: Best of Asia in Hangzhou

The 2022 Asian Games will be held from September 10 to September 25 in Hangzhou. The city will be the third Chinese city to host the Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. This year's Games will feature eSports and breakdancing. Athletes from Oceania will compete for the first time.

Oct 12: Test your skills here

Shanghai will host the pandemic-delayed 46th WorldSkills Competition from October 12 to October 17. Over 1,400 competitors from more than 60 countries and regions will participate in the event and compete in over 60 categories. The competition is held every two years.

Nov 8: US to hold midterm poll

The US midterm election will be held on November 8. The votes for Congress and state and local offices will have a significant impact on President Joe Biden's remaining term. In addition, with senators serving six-year terms, roughly one-third of the Senate's 100 seats will be up for grabs.

Nov 21: Gulf history in making

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held from November 21 in Qatar, the first country to host the event in the Middle East. The event will feature 32 teams. The opening match will be played at the newly built Al Bayt Stadium. The defending champion France has already qualified for the tournament.

2nd half of 2022: Key meeting coming up

The CPC will convene its 20th national congress in Beijing in the second half of 2022. The election of delegates is underway. It is an important meeting and an event of great political significance as the Party works to build a modern socialist country and realize the Second Centenary Goal.

By the end of 2022: Missions to space

The first module of the Tiangong Space Station was launched last year. Three Chinese astronauts are stationed there. China has planned six missions to expand the station for long-term living. To complete the orbital outpost, two laboratory sections – Wentian and Mengtian – will be sent by the end of the year.