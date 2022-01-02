News / In Focus

Digital facilitation is the smart way to move forwards

  17:20 UTC+8, 2022-01-04       0
From wet markets, to health centers, to canteens, to expos, digital intelligence is changing the city's way of life.
  17:20 UTC+8, 2022-01-04       0

Digital facilitation is an intricate part of our everyday life today. Let's have a look at what changes have been made in various scenarios with the delicate impact of digitalization in Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jinyang Market, located at 628 Jinyang Road in the Pudong New Area, is one of the many wet markets revamped to embrace digital intelligence.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A digital screen at the entrance.

Wet markets

Jinyang Market, located at 628 Jinyang Road in the Pudong New Area, has embraced digital intelligence by introducing a comprehensive smart system for the better management of basic market data, food safety traceability, as well as rapid inspection of agricultural residues.

A screen showing the market's total revenues, total visitor numbers and other information is installed at the entrance. At the reception desk, staff check visitors' temperatures and make sure they wear masks.

Every retailer in the market is connected to the smart system.

On one side, their business conditions are monitored, and on the other, the market will help them deal with pricing and stock, according to the market's operator Shanghai Yuesheng Business Management Co.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A 67-year-old man who has suffered two strokes uses a rehabilitation robot to strengthen his lower limbs. He can "walk" with the help of the robot.

Health Centers

Dapuqiao Community Health Center, located in Huangpu District, has introduced AI-based rehabilitation robots. They can assess each patient's condition and give therapists guidance on rehabilitation plans as well as guide patients to move through treatment.

A 67-year-old man who had suffered two strokes said he could stand steadily and walk better after only two training sessions. He practices leg exercises with the support of a lower limb robot.

"I can walk on the machine with the help of the robot and I feel my condition is improving," said the man, who suffered his second stroke in January this year. "I just live in a nearby residential complex. It is so convenient for me to come here for training."

Therapists said they are guiding the patient to develop proper standing and walking postures, and helping him practice on the machine.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The Community AI Canteen, developed by the Hongqiao Subdistrict, is Shanghai's first unmanned community canteen.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A self-service noodle machine can make noodles, wanton and spicy hot pot, dishes popular with young customers. Robotic arms can also pack the dishes and control the temperature for dine-in or takeaway.

Restaurants

The Community AI Canteen, developed by the Hongqiao Subdistrict, is Shanghai's first unmanned community canteen.

In the canteen, dishes are cooked and distributed by robotic arms, while an artificial intelligence system can offer diet advice. The system can also analyze storage in real time and ask the central kitchen to supply raw materials when required.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman puts trash into the 5G bin at the 4th China International Import Expo. A smarter, more eco-friendly and refined approach was taken at last year's event.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A new-energy sweeping vehicle in operation during the expo.

Trash-sorting networks

A smarter, more eco-friendly and refined approach was taken to fuel the trash-sorting campaign during the 4th China International Import Expo last year.

For the first time, 147 trash bins supported by 5G technology made their debut at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the expo's location.

Each set of bins is comprised of two bins for dry trash, one for wet and one for collecting recyclables. After people press different buttons corresponding to different types of trash, the slots will open automatically.

An infrared sensor is embedded in the top of each trash bin, which monitors whether trash spills over and then sends an automatic warning to staffers.

The disposal slots of the trash bins have been specially designed as their shape is based on some commonly disposed trash items. New covers have been put on trash bins as well.

Two new-energy sweeping vehicles were put into operation during the expo. Their operation and cleaning efficiency are equal to that of regularly fueled vehicles.


Shopping malls

Dong Jun / SHINE

Consumers can try on various clothes in seconds, at a wave of the hand.

Factories

Dong Jun / SHINE

Some studies by Shanghai Electric suggest that intelligent maintenance systems can reduce overall maintenance costs by up to 30 percent and reduce machinery breakdowns by up to 70 percent. Being able to remotely monitor and maintain equipment saves on labor costs.

Office buildings

Dong Jun / SHINE

In the lobby of the Shanghai Pudong Qiantan World Trade Organization, a cleaning robot is working round the clock in the 2,000-square-meter space.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
