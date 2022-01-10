News / In Focus

Everything you need to know about Huhuibao insurance plan

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0
Huhuibao is a budget private supplementary medical insurance cover for Shanghai residents. Anyone who participates in the city's social medical insurance program is eligible.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:04 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0
Everything you need to know about Huhuibao insurance plan
HelloRF

What is Huhuibao (沪惠保)?

It is a budget private supplementary medical insurance cover for Shanghai residents. It literally means "insurance that benefits the people."

Who can buy it?

Anyone who participates in the city's social medical insurance program is eligible.

No restriction is set on age or occupation.

Expats covered by local medical insurance are "theoretically eligible," but the registration system has not yet been opened to them, said an officer at China Pacific Life Insurance, a primary underwriter for Huhuibao.

How much does it cost?

It costs 115 yuan (US$18) per person per year, or about 4.93 cents a day.

Who is buying it?

Huhuibao has received some 7.39 million sign-ups since its launch in April 2021, which means one out of three people in Shanghai has purchased it.

Among those, over 5 million enrollments were made within the first two weeks, a record surge. Young Chinese born in the 1980s have shown strong interest in the plan.

Everything you need to know about Huhuibao insurance plan
Imaginechina

A local resident buys Huhuibao on his phone.

What does it cover?

Huhuibao pays up to 2.3 million yuan in compensation for medical expenses and mainly covers specific hospital self-funded medical expenses, specific high drug costs, proton and heavy-ion medical care, and other treatments.

How to make a claim?

Claims can be made online via Huhuibao's official WeChat account or the app Government Online-Offline Shanghai (一网通办).

How is it operated now?

As of the end of December, over 89,000 claims cases were accepted with a cumulative payment amount of 378 million yuan, the latest official data on the product showed.

And around 54.8 percent of the claims are made by women versus 45.2 by men.

Top three ailments for claims

The "big three" medical conditions, namely muscular system and connective tissue diseases, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, made up the vast majority of claims in the July-December period (37.07 percent, 35.53 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively).

Everything you need to know about Huhuibao insurance plan
SHINE

Top three ailments for Huhuibao claims

Cancer facts for men & women

The three most common cancers for men were lung, stomach and thyroid cancer, whereas lung, breast and stomach cancers comprised over 80 percent of all cancers for women.


Everything you need to know about Huhuibao insurance plan
SHINE

The three most common cancers for men and women

Is it worth buying?

It depends on your health and economic conditions plus private insurance packages.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     