Digital systems for online court and data sharing

Zhu Yuting
Procurators from different districts in Shanghai can share and access cases and information in other districts through a digital data-sharing platform.
Zhu Yuting
Procurators from different districts in Shanghai can share and access cases and information in other districts through a digital data-sharing platform, according to the Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

The platform collects different kinds of cases, such as those involving the protection of minors, public-interest litigation and anti-drug cases as well as telecommunications and Internet scams.

Lawyers can review case files through an online platform after the procurators opened an online channel of case files.

The procurators, judges and police can share the criminal case files through the platform.

As for last year, a total of 24,757 cases have been shared by the police, and some 23,641 cases have been handed over to the courts.

Take Putuo District's Changfeng business zone for example. Companies there don't need to appear in court when they have financial disputes as the district court began online court sessions in December last year.

The Putuo District People's Court also established Shanghai's digital smart circuit trial system inside the business zone, aiming to provide a faster and more convenient way to deal with financial cases.

The city's courts also fully permit using digital techniques in investigations, judgments and the verdict revealing system. Shanghai Financial Court has launched an online platform in November 2021, providing clients real-time information, including basic case information, property clues, enforcement cases and case progress, which also has an English version.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A plaintiff and a defendant in Putuo District's Changfeng business zone stay at their own homes instead of coming to court for a trial about a financial dispute.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man talks with a judge via video call at a trial in Putuo District.

All the examples listed above are part of the efforts in Shanghai to build a digitalized justice system.

As Shanghai aims to step into the fast track of making itself into a "global digital hub" by 2035, procurators and judges have begun to apply digital techniques in charging and judging cases.

"As important national judicial organs, the people's courts hold responsibilities in promoting and improving online judgments. Courts also play a significant role in making sure the digital transformation and financial innovation can be fully adopted in case handling," said Liu Xiaoyun, director of the Shanghai High People's Court.

Here is another example: Beginning last year, people who fall victim to illegal fundraising scams in Shanghai can log onto a digital platform for authentication, query and registration as well as checking the amount of money they can recover.

A total of 12 courts have accessed the platform, starting from last May, to release information about 200,000 victims in 20 cases. Almost 4.4 billion yuan (US$690 million) has been returned to over 100,000 victims in 2021.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
