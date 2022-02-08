News / In Focus

10 keywords behind Gu Ailing's run of success

AFP

Gold medallist China's Gu Ailing Eileen celebrates on the podium during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air victory ceremony at the Beijing Medals Plaza in Beijing on February 8.

California-born Gu Ailing won gold for China at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Tuesday, earning victory in the inaugural women's freeski Big Air with a stunning jump she had never tried before.

Gu, born to an American father and Chinese mother, has captivated China and is also competing in the freeski halfpipe and slopestyle. Being called a genius girl, ski prodigy, grade-A student, Vogue cover girl... what qualities have contributed to her success? Let's take a look.

AFP

Gu Ailing reacts as she competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on February 8.

Self-breakthrough

"I was guaranteed a podium spot when I dropped in, so I was thinking I was only 0.25 points behind Tess (Ledeux), and I was thinking, 'Should I improve on my previous one and go for the silver or should I whip out this random trick I'd never done before and go for gold?'

"In my head, I wanted to represent myself and this competitive style that I really take pride in and that desire to push myself and push the sport," Gu said, commenting on her gold medal-winning jump.

Passion

"When the soft snow flows under my ski board, I feel like I'm omnipotent.

"I'm not skiing just for the Olympic Games. I'm skiing for my passion for the sport. I started skiing at a young age because I love the feeling of snow. Only when you do the things you have passion for can you put all your heart into that."

Hard work, Self-discipline

"There might be some talent, but I think the way to success must be paved with self-discipline, hard work and balance of time.

"I make sure of sufficient sleep – more than 10 hours everyday. I keep writing a diary. I do my best in every move when training. I could train for hours without eating or drinking to better control the pace of the practice."

Xinhua

Gu Ailing in action

Courage

"Every time before I did a new trick on the snow, I am afraid. But now I am more afraid of not even trying or setting limits for myself. Fear has kept me going and fighting."

Self-assertion

"Why don't you trust me? Can you have some faith in me?" Gu left this remark on a Chinese netizen's vlog that made some detailed technical analysis on her performance on snow and doubted her ability to win gold.

Sportsmanship

"Tess (Ledeux) has inspired me so much, I told her that I wouldn't have attempted it (her final jump) if she hadn't pushed the sport to that level," Gu said after winning the Big Air gold medal at Beijing 2022 yesterday. Ledeux of France took silver.

"I think sports can unite all together, rather than being a divisive force. I don't think sports should be linked with nationality, for we are here exactly in the hope of exploring human limitations," Gu replied when asked about her nationality at a news conference after capturing the freeski Big Air gold in Beijing.

Xinhua

Moments after Tess Ledeux finished her competition, Gu went to console the silver medalist from France, who lost her father in January.

Love of homeland

"When I was a child, many people called me a Beijing girl because they said I spoke Mandarin with a strong Beijing accent." "Every time I went to China, no matter to Beijing or Shanghai, I got the feeling like I was back home."

Mom's love

"My mom is not a 'tiger' mom. She's a 'rabbit' mom. She respects every decision of mine and helps me how to achieve my goals.

"I know every kid would think their mother is the best. But no offence, I have the world's best mom, better than yours. Ha ha," Gu said in a documentary on her teenage life.

Girl power

"I was often the only girl on the training course when I took up skiing. I got upset like should I talk like or dress like a boy. But now I'm no longer upset. I'm not a boy and girls can do sports too," Gu said in a documentary on her teenage life

"I hope this (the completion of 1620) inspires more girls to take up freeskiing," Gu said yesterday.

Diverse life

"I don't want people to have a stereotype of me. At such a beautiful age, there are infinite possibilities in the future, so it's important to have a well-rounded life. Like other young people, I also like hanging out with friends and having parties with friends."

"For me, one of the disappointments in the past year is that we had to cancel our prom due to the pandemic."

Source: Agencies   Editor: Xu Qing
