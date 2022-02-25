Nixon in Shanghai – anecdotes from his short stay

During the US president's visit in Shanghai 50 years ago, he was hands-on at an industry exhibition and Mrs Nixon had a hand in "panda diplomacy."

Fifty years ago, then US President Richard Nixon visited China from February 21 to 28, 1972, traveling to Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

As he walked down from his aircraft in Shanghai, he became the first US president to visit China after 25 years of diplomatic isolation between the two countries. It was a key step in normalizing Sino-US relations.

Although Nixon didn't stay long in Shanghai, it was the city of his arrival and departure where the Shanghai Communique was signed.

Hands-on at Shanghai Industrial Exhibition

Nixon flew from Hangzhou to Shanghai on the morning of February 27, 1972.

Accompanied by Premier Zhou Enlai, Nixon visited Shanghai Industrial Exhibition which was regarded as the city's production "window," displaying the most advanced machines and latest inventions of the time.

A punch displayed at the entrance of the exhibition hall could directly press metal powder into high-strength gears.

Lu Ludi, then a staff member with the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, recalled Nixon was interested in the punch and asked Premier Zhou if he could tried it.

"Of course!" Zhou replied.

When Nixon pressed the button and held the gear, Zhou said to him: "It's a crucial press. The US president has accomplished his great feat of visiting to China with this push."

What Zhou said was a pun. All of them, including Nixon, laughed.

"The following visit went well and was very active," Lu said.

Ti Gong

Grand farewell and panda diplomacy

A farewell banquet was held on the third floor of the Sino-Soviet Friendship Building, now the Shanghai Exhibition Center, on the evening of February 27, 1972.

As a waitress that night, Le Cuidi remembers the dinner was grand. Crab soup dumpling was the most popular dish.

Guests were entertained by performances after the dinner.

Acrobatics and Chinese dance generated great interest from the US delegation. Premier Zhou asked the orchestra to play a piece of Western classical music and they played Beethoven's "Egmont Overture."

Pianist Yin Chengzong also played "Home on the Range" from Nixon's hometown, making him happy.

Each member of the US delegation received a gift of chocolates produced by Shanghai Yimin No. 1 Foods before returning to their country. Every chocolate had different Chinese wines inside, including Moutai, Zhuyeqing, Wuliangye and Langjiu.

During the banquet, a box of Panda cigarettes was placed in front of every guest.

The lovely panda motif caught the attention of Nixon's wife, Pat. She picked up the box in praise: "It's exquisite. I love pandas so much!"

Zhou replied: "Mrs Nixon, let us send you some."

"What? Cigarettes?" Mrs Nixon asked.

"Pandas," Zhou said.

Two giant pandas, female Ling-Ling and male Hsing-Hsing, were sent to America as another gift from China on April 16, 1972. They also became a special token of the friendly Sino-US relationship that had been forged.