University faculty hunker down on campus to feed stranded students

They are living in offices, meeting rooms, libraries and labs to support the daily needs of 30,000 students in closed-loop quarantine in dorms.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Minhang Campus

Professors and other academics at Shanghai Jiao Tong University have collaborated to deliver meals to students under quarantine, as the university's Minhang Campus has been put under closed-loop management.

With more than 30,000 students quarantined in their dorms at 800 Dongchuan Road, it's a challenge to deliver meals to all of them every day.

The staff voluntarily entered the loop to serve their students. They now live in offices, meeting rooms, libraries and labs on campus, where they also teach online classes.

At meal times, they put on protective suits and become deliverymen.

Widely circulated photos and videos show hundreds of teachers packing meals at the university's restaurants and canteens and driving them to student dorms.

In each building, one student is in charge of receiving the meals and distributing them to each floor, where other volunteers distribute them to each room.

Screenshots of WeChat messages show staff discussing ways to improve efficiency by carrying more meal boxes in their car trunks.

School shuttle buses and unmanned vehicles are also being used to deliver the meals as quickly as possible.

When students found out that teachers were delivering hot meals to them but eating cold meals later, they began using WeChat groups to urge volunteers to have their own meals first.

To cater to the medical needs of sick faculty and students under quarantine, the university's Ruijin Hospital has launched a remote consultation system with the campus clinic.

Via the system, the clinic can collect patient details with physical and imaging diagnoses and submit the information online to experts at Ruijin, who can also observe patients and talk to them via the Internet to give medical advice.

The system is open around the clock and has served several patients.

Some alumni have donated material to help their alma mater deal with the current situation. Its Nanjing alumni association donated tricycles to transport supplies on campus.

"Both my husband and I were students at Shanghai Jiao Tong University," said a woman who preferred to be called Xiao Ye. "The campus at 800 Dongchuan Road was our home. We made a donation via the alumni association and hope our alma mater can return to normal soon."

Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine

Faculty and students at Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine have kept working and studying even though the campus has been put under closed-loop management.

They have received two rounds of nucleic acid tests, all of which were negative.

The school has designated people in charge of collecting information from each zone, building and floor in 32 buildings on its three campuses.

Temporary beds have been set up in offices, stadiums, meeting rooms and corridors to ensure all quarantined faculty and students sleep well.

Convenience stores and canteens on campus are all open, and packages can be received after being disinfected.

An anti-pandemic hotline has also been set up to answer inquiries around the clock.

All kinds of platforms are being used for online teaching in order to minimize adverse effects on students. On Monday alone, 204 teachers taught 250 classes to 2,245 students.

Students are also able to continue their experiments in laboratories.

A team of 20 teachers was set up to look after 14,000 cages of lab rats and maintain facilities to support ongoing research programs.

Meanwhile, hospitals affiliated to the medical school are running under strict pandemic prevention and control measures to serve local residents and quarantined universities.

Fudan University's lab animal department

On Fudan University campus, 17 staff are working hard to take care of some 11,000 cages of laboratory rats while the university is locked down.

To ensure the safety of the rats and normal operation of all equipment, the 17 staff volunteered to stay on the campus during closed-loop management.

"Feeding and monitoring these lab rats can't be suspended. I volunteered to take care of these animals, which are important for medical research and study," said Cao Meihua, one of the 17 staff.

"My job is to communicate with members of each project and inform them about the procedures for entering the laboratory to do experiments during this special time," Cao said. "All scientists and professionals coming to do experiments these days expressed their gratitude to us."

Fudan University's Handan Campus

On Fudan University's Handan Road campus, a free "barbershop" has been set up and some faculty and students capable of doing haircuts have joined.

Yang Genrong, a teaching building manager, and Yu Shengnan, a cleaner, are now serving the needs of people quarantined on the campus.

Yang learned haircutting when he was young and had served his colleagues previously.

After being served by Yang, a student surnamed Xu posted a comment online: "He is good at haircutting but was a little bit nervous. I like this hairstyle."

Ma Zeyuan, a life science major, first offered the barber service for his fellow schoolmates in a dormitory zone outside the campus.

Ma said he first learned haircutting skills from a barber at a shop he once visited frequently and bought the equipment to cut his own hair.

"I only know a little bit about crew cuts for men, but can handle urgent needs," he said.

He has done the service for two university faculty staff and got the thumbs-up from them.